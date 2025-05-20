Lilo and Stitch 2025 Soundtrack Reveals 8 Hit Songs

Lilo & Stitch has been reimagined for a 2025 release, and the official sountrack listing has revealed several callbacks to the original film. The animated 2002 film set its animated Hawaiian adventure to the rock and roll jams of Elvis Presley. Like many animated Disney films of the time, Lilo & Stitch also featured several original songs, which have become cult favorites in the decades since. Fans will be pleased to learn, then, that 2025's Lilo & Stitch isn't straying far from the musical taste of the original.

The latest in a series of live-action reboots of Disney animated classics, Lilo & Stitch retells the story of the original, which follows Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a lonely young girl, who finds friendship after adopting an alien, Stitch (voiced by Chris Sanders), as a pet. The film, which releases on May 23, is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and features stars Hannah Waddingham, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, and Zach Galifianakis.

All the Songs on 2025's Lilo & Stitch Soundtrack

The track list for Lilo & Stitch's official soundtrack has revealed eight of the popular songs that will play throughout the movie:

"Heartbreak Hotel" (1956)

Performed by Elvis Presley. Written by Mae Axton, Tommy Durden, and Elvis Presley.

"Uptown Funk" (2014)

Performed by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars. Written by Jeff Bhasker, Devon Gallaspy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Lonnie Simons, Rudy Taylor, Nicholaus Joseph Williams, Charles Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Ronnie Wilson.

"Stuck on You" (1960)

Performed by Elvis Presley. Written by J. Leslie McFarland and Aaron Schroeder.

"Hound Dog"

Performed by Elvis Presley. Written by Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller.

"Suspicious Minds" (1968)

Written by Francis Zambon. Performed by Elvis Presley.

"(You're The) Devil in Disguise" (1963)

Written by Francis Zambon. Performed by Elvis Presley.

"Get On Down" (1977)

Performed by Rokotto. Written by Howard McLeod, Cleveland Walker, and Owen Wisdom.

"Burning Love"

Written by Dennis Linde and produced by Bruno Mars. Performed by Nyjah Music and Zyah Rhythm.

Lilo & Stitch Brings Back Classic Favorites

Disney

These initial tracks from the Lilo & Stitch soundtrack promise that the film is maintaining the musical spirit of the original, which was a homage in many ways to the popular songs of the 60s and 70s. Each of the Elvis Presley songs listed were included in the animated original, but the inclusion of more recent songs like "Uptown Funk" and Bruno Mars' re-produced version of "Burning Love" promise a more modern experience for audiences.

What many fans are probably wondering is whether any of the original music from the original Lilo & Stitch will be included in the new film. The soundtrack reveals that beloved classics like Alan Silvestri and Mark Keal'i Ho'omalu's "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" and Queen Lili'uokalani's "Aloha 'Oe" are also a part of the film and will continue to infuse the story with the Hawaiian culture and atmosphere.

Disney has increased its output of live-action reboots of its animated films in recent years, but not all have been as successful as their originals. However, Lilo & Stitch may break that trend, with early reviews for the live-action remake leaning towards positive.

Fans have been concerned about some controversial changes the new Lilo & Stitch film appears to be making, but it seems the soundtrack is one element that is in safe hands.