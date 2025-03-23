The Lilo & Stitch remake has been handed its official rating ahead of its cinema release.

The 2025 movie is a live-action remake of the 2002 animated classic, adding to the trend of Disney animated films that have received the same treatment in recent years (find out what people have been saying about the latest Snow White remake).

Lilo & Stitch follows a young lonely girl, Lilo, who forms a bond with a destructive pet-like alien named Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch's 2025 Remake Receives Official Rating

Disney

Lilo & Stitch (2025) has unsurprisingly been given a PG rating, per the Classifications and Ratings Administration (CARA).

The movie received this rating for its "action, peril, and thematic elements."

This rating should come as no surprise to fans of the movie as the original Lilo & Stitch film was also rated PG. Similar to that film, it seems the live-action remake will contain some more mature themes and a few intense action sequences, but will be balanced out by its heartwarming comedy.

While the rating doesn't give away much about the new Disney movie, it does indicate the film is following in its predecessor's footsteps and will be appropriate for the same audience.

The 2002 animated film was just the first in a string of Lilo & Stitch releases. The second film, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch also received a PG rating. However, other titles in the franchise, including Leroy & Stitch, Stitch! The Movie, and Lilo & Stitch: The Series, received a milder G rating.

The new Lilo & Stitch's PG rating brings it in line with nearly all of Disney's other live-action remakes, with the new Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King all receiving the same.

What to Expect From Lilo & Stich in 2025

Similar to Disney's other live-action films, Lilo & Stitch is expected to follow an almost identical story to that of the original animated movie.

A recent trailer for Lilo & Stitch confirmed as much, with the same lovable characters, iconic moments, locations, and music all present in the footage.

Even some of the same cast of the original Lilo & Stitch film are returning for the remake. Namely, Chris Sanders will be reprising his role as the voice of Stitch, but the movie has also enlisted new cast members to bring its other animated characters to life.

Everything about the film so far seems to be focused on honoring the original. Even Lilo & Stitch's new marketing tactics have drawn on those of the past films. But fans will have to wait until the movie is in cinemas to find out if it can live up to expectations.

Lilo & Stitch will be released theatrically on May 23, 2025.