Snow White 2025 Movie's First Reviews Are In - And They're All Saying the Same Thing About Its Lead Star

Early Snow White reviews are in, and nearly every critic shared the same sentiment regarding the film's lead star.

Rachel Zegler (whom fans may know from Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the 2021 West Side Story remake) leads Disney's latest live-action reimagining of one of its animated classics, starring as the House of Mouse's first iconic princess character.

While one would think with Zelger's singing and dancing chops there wouldbe much excitement about the star taking one such a role, the lead-up to release has been anything but smooth sailing. Zegler (and the film at large) has been a lightning rod for controversy in the months leading into its debut, leaving some wondering if she was the right person for the job.

The Verdict on Rachel Zegler's Snow White Is In

Disney

Disney's Snow White remake has started to be screened for critics, and reviews have been fairly positive; however, almost every early reaction has called out one thing: the film's lead star, Rachel Zegler.

According to press, who got the chance to see the film early, Zegler's performance in the film is one of the highlights of the movie, with most reviews specifically pointing to her 'built for Disney' singing voice and near-perfect embodiment of the iconic movie princess.

ScreenRant's Ash Crossan called Zegler "enchanting" in her take on the classic Disney character:

"Despite the bob being all over the place, 'Snow White' is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life."

Matt DeGroot from Crooked Media described the former West Wide Story actress as "an absolute star" while praising the film's "visual palette" for its "sumptuous and vibrant" design:

"Despite becoming an internet punching bag, Disney’s remake of 'Snow White' is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns."

He continued by saying the film is a "3.5/5," sitting on a tier just below the best Disney live-action remakes:

"It’s a solid 3.5/5. 'Cinderella' is my favorite of the remakes, but I would put this on par with 'Little Mermaid' in the next tier of my rankings with the rest below."

DeGroot closed, noting that while Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella is still "the peak" of this sort of project, he enjoyed Snow White "much more than most of them:"

"Kenneth Branagh’s 'Cinderella' is still the peak, but I enjoyed this much more than most of them!"

The DisInsider's Skyler Shuler rained plaudits upon the film as well, calling it "PURE DISNEY MAGIC:"

"Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you, 'Snow White' is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake."

He added that he could not rate the film until its official review embargo was up but thinks fans will "be happy:"

"[I don't know] if I can properly rate it until the review embargo is lifted, but if you enjoyed 'Aladdin' or 'Cinderella,' you’ll be happy."

"It definitely surprised me," Shuler posited in a follow-up on social media, admitting he "was getting very worried" for the film, but it seemed to turn out for him:

"It definitely surprised me because I was getting very worried from all the marketing and behind the scenes drama."

When prodded by fans about Zegler's performance specifically, Shuler shared a solitary praising-hands emoji, signifying he was a fan of what she brought to the film.

Katcy Stephans, film reporter at Variety, had similarly glowing things to say about Zegler's portrayal of Snow White. "Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova," Stephans wrote in her review, remarking that the 23-year-old "beautifully [embodies] the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess:"

"Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in 'Snow White,' beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie."

Despite all the controversy surrounding Snow White (which included full-on cancellations of some premiere dates), it seems as though Disney may have a winner on its hands—at least, that is what these first reactions indicate.

These positive first reactions seem to especially be thanks to Zegler's central performance as the Disney princess who started it all.

Snow White heigh‐ho's its way into theaters on Friday, March 21.