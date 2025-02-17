No consultations with a magic mirror were required when predicting this particular detail about Disney's Snow White.

Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, Disney's Snow White is set to release on March 21, offering a live-action spin on the company's original animated film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Disney's Snow White 2025 Rating Revealed

Disney

As Disney's Snow White approaches its March 2025 release date, the House of Mouse confirmed new details about the remake, including its official rating.

According to FilmRatings, Rachel Zegler's Snow White is confirmed to be PG due to "violence," some "thematic elements," and "brief rude humor:"

"Rated PG for violence, some peril, thematic elements and brief rude humor."

While Snow White is the latest in a long line of live-action Disney redos, its PG rating is no surprise as this was the rating for virtually all Disney live-action princess films.

For instance, Disney's remakes of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid were also rated PG.

Live-Action Snow White's Poison Apple

While Snow White follows one Disney princess tradition, the film has been criticized for breaking others.

Rachel Zegler's disparaging comments about the original film sparked significant backlash from fans, and some were less than enthused with the film's color-blind casting, updated story, and Disney's live-action dwarf designs.

Most recently, the Snow White trailer was disliked bombed upon its release on YouTube.

Clearly, Disney's Snow White has a lot working against it, raising questions about its box office performance.

This is why Snow White's family-friendly PG rating is a smart move, as it offers the widest possible audience for theatrical and streaming audiences.

Disney's Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21.