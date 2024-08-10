Gal Gadot's Evil Queen Revealed For Snow White Live-Action Movie

Disney debuted the first-ever trailer for their live-action remake of the beloved animated movie, Snow White, today at their D23 expo!

While showing off a lot of the film, the new footage also offered a glimpse at what Gal Gadot will look like as the Evil Queen!

Gal Gadot as Snow White's Evil Queen

Walt Disney Studio's first trailer for Snow White features our titular hero (played by Rachel Zegler) visiting familiar places from the animated movie, including the queen's castle and the seven dwarves' hut!

Halfway through the trailer, fans get a first look at what Gal Gadot will look like in the live-action remake as the Evil Queen!

She can be seen in a very familiar outfit to what she wore in the original animated movie, as well as talking to the iconic magic mirror.

Watch the full teaser trailer for Snow White below:

More From Snow White at D23

D23 had more than just the trailer to show at their Disney Experience Showcase for Snow White!

Rachel Zegler took the D23 stage and they played a new adaptation of the song from the animated movie, Whistle While You Work!

Disney also sent out a press release with additional descriptions of the movie:

Fans attending the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event just got a look at the teaser trailer and poster for “Disney’s Snow White,” which opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who portray Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, were on hand to give fans exclusive details about the production and share a first look at the Whistle While You Work scene. The teaser trailer and poster are now available to download and share. “Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Finally, Disney shared the full theatrical poster for Snow White!

Snow White will be debuting in theaters on March 21st, 2025!