Rachel Zegler's Snow White Trailer Dislike-Bombing Is an Absolute Disaster

The latest trailer for Disney’s live-action Snow White (starring Rachel Zegler) reached a new low in terms of fans hitting the dislike button.

Disney is set to continue the live-action remake trend in 2025 with Zegler’s Snow White, reimagining the company’s first-ever animated film from 1937. Unfortunately, the new outing has been plagued by controversy throughout most of its development process.

Much of that discussion centers on Zegler’s casting as the leading heroine, with Gal Gadot’s inclusion as the Evil Queen coming into question as well. Combine that with questionable visual effects, and the film has plenty working against it.

New Snow White Trailer Faces Dislike Bombing

The full trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White experienced dislike bombing on YouTube.

Using a Google Chrome extension, viewers can see that the first trailer for Snow White has an astonishing 1,400,000 dislikes against only 100,000 likes (93.3% of the reactions are dislikes). Meanwhile, the new trailer has 881,000 dislikes against 35,000 likes (96.2% of the reactions are dislikes).

The comments section includes a number of complaints about Zegler and Gal Gadto's casting in the movie. Other fans chided the movie's use of CGI to bring the seven dwarves to life.

Does Snow White Have Any Chance to Succeed?

Considering the continuous backlash Snow White is getting so far ahead of its release date, Disney's latest live-action remake has a major uphill battle to fight.

Unfortunately, that battle was made no easier thanks to comments by Rachel Zegler about the film, especially after the unneeded controversy she faced simply by being cast in the role of Snow White.

Those comments led many to believe there was a chance Zegler's role in the movie would be recast, even after production was well underway. However, Disney was adamant about standing behind both her and Gadot.

Snow White does have one advantage in not having much heavy competition around its release date. Notably, Captain America: Brave New World debuts one month earlier (February 14) while films like Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 (April 17) and Thunderbolts* (May 2) do not arrive for another four to six weeks later.

However, that open slate of releases may not be enough to save Snow White when looking at its internal issues.

Snow White debuts in theaters on March 21, 2025.