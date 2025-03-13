Snow White 2025 Movie Cast Gets Officially Announced — All 22 Main Actors Revealed

Disney's 2025 Snow White movie is filled with major names for its cast.

Snow White will be the latest live-action remake from Disney, this one tackling the studio's first-ever animated movie from 1937. Nearly 90 years later, the titular princess and the dwarves she befriends will return for a new audience, although some of Snow White's other characters will be utilized differently.

At the story's core is Snow White's struggle against the Evil Queen and her quest to liberate herself and her people with the dwarves' help.

Every Character & Actor in Snow White 2025

Rachel Zegler - Snow White

Rachel Zegler

Leading the way as the titular Snow White in Disney's live-action remake will be up-and-coming star Rachel Zegler.

While Zegler's casting has come with some controversy, this version of Snow White differs from the original animated film's princess. Teased to be the ruler of her kingdom, she will be shown as a much more capable heroine as she meets the seven dwarves and works to protect those she rules over.

Zegler played the leading role in 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with her role as Lucy Gray Baird. Other major credits include West Side Story, Y2K, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Emilia Faucher - Young Snow White

Emilia Faucher

Emilia Faucher will be responsible for playing the younger version of Snow White before Zegler takes over the core character.

Fans can see Faucher's other performances in CODA and A Ring for Christmas.

Gal Gadot - Evil Queen

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot will embrace the role of the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White.

Trying desperately to be recognized as the fairest in the land, the Evil Queen is also Snow White's stepmother, who is jealous of everything the young leading lady is. Fans expect her to do everything she can to keep Snow White from her destiny, which will likely include a poisoned apple.

Gadot is perhaps best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. She can also be seen in Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and the Fast and Furious franchise.

Andrew Burnap - Jonathan

Andrew Burnap

Joining the Snow White movie in a role not seen in the original film is Andrew Burnap, who will portray Jonathan.

Serving as a replacement for the classic Prince Charming, Jonathan will be Snow White's new love interest. His relationship with Snow White will evolve much more this time, although he is not expected to be the kind of hero who saves the princess from danger the way male Disney leads often do.

Burnap also stars in WeCrashed, Under the Banner of Heaven, and The Chaperone.

Andrew Barth Feldman - Dopey/Narrator

Andrew Barth Feldman/Dopey

Taking on double duty in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White movie is Andrew Barth Feldman.

Along with serving as the story's narrator, he will portray Dopey, arguably the most adorable of the seven dwarves. Dopey is also known for not talking, which could be brought back in the re-envisioned story.

Feldman's past credits include No Hard Feelings, Foul Play, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Tituss Burgess - Bashful

Tituss Burgess/Bashful

The next of the seven dwarves, Bashful, will be played in this movie by Titus Burgess.

True to his name, Bashful is the most shy of the seven dwarves and is often seen blushing at Snow White's commentary in the original story.

Fans can see Burgess' work in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Dolemite Is My Name, and Central Park.

Martin Klebba - Grumpy

Martin Klebba/Grumpy

Hollywood veteran Martin Klebba will join the cast of dwarf characters in Snow White as Grumpy.

Not exactly known as the most cheerful of the bunch, Grumpy is usually seen grumbling at one thing or another, and it takes something special to change his attitude.

Klebba is best known for his role as Marty in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (which is pushing toward a sixth movie). Other roles on his resume include The Electric State, Knee High P.I., and Oz the Great and Powerful.

Jason Kravits - Sneezy

Jason Kravits/Sneezy

Another member of the seven dwarves coming to life in Snow White will be Sneezy, played by Jason Kravits.

While Sneezy has plenty of heart, he can also be quite boisterous when he starts sneezing.

Kravits is recognizable for his performances in The Practice, The Stepford Wives, and Sweet November.

George Salazar - Happy

George Salazar/Happy

Filling in a more joyful role in Snow White is George Salazar, who will portray the dwarf named Happy.

Known for his almost-always-joyful demeanor, Happy adds a sense of hope to the group as he meets Snow White and learns about her.

Salazar is known for his roles in American Crime Story, Superstore, and Nancy Drew.

Jeremy Swift - Doc

Jeremy Swift/Doc

Fan-favorite actor Jeremy Swift will take on an important role in Snow White as Doc.

Doc is known as the most intelligent of the seven dwarves, usually serving as a leader for the group.

Swift played as Leslie Higgins in Ted Lasso, which he may return to in Season 4 when it is developed. He can also be seen in Mary Poppins Returns, Downton Abbey, and Jupiter Ascending.

Andy Grotelueschen - Sleepy

Andy Grotelueschen/Sleepy

Closing out the cast of the seven dwarves is Andy Grotelueschen, who will embody the role of Sleepy.

While Sleepy does his best to be present with the group, he is best known for his tendency to doze off hard and often.

Grotelueschen recently played a minor role in A Complete Unknown (which recently made its digital debut). He is also known for The Gilded Age, Coin Heist, and The Good Wife.

Ansu Kabia - Huntsman

Ansu Kabia

Playing a small but pivotal role in Snow White is Ansu Kabia, who will embrace the role of the Huntsman.

While his specific role in this story is still a mystery, the Evil Queen sends the Huntsman to kill Snow White but eventually lets her go and tells her to run.

Kabia's past work can be seen in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, Last Christmas, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Patrick Page - Magic Mirror

Patrick Page/Magic Mirror

Another important character in the Snow White mythos is the Magic Mirror on the wall, who will be played by Patrick Page.

The Mirror helps get the story going when he tells the Evil Queen that Snow White is the fairest in the land. He also has a couple of other important moments later in the film.

Page's past credits include In the Heights, Spirited, and The Gilded Age.

George Appleby - Quigg

George Appleby will join the Snow White cast as a new character named Quigg, whose role has not yet been revealed.

Appleby can be seen in Game of Thrones (which will get a new prequel series in 2025), Ravenwolf Towers, and Lion Versus the Little People.

Colin Carmichael - Farno

Snow White fans will be looking for Colin Carmichael, who takes on the role of Farno in this new live-action remake.

Along with a recent appearance in Wicked (making its streaming debut in the coming weeks), Carmichael plays roles in Hot Fuzz and Black Mirror.

Samuel Baxter - Scythe

The minor supporting role of Scythe will be taken on by Samuel Baxter in Snow White.

Baxter's resume includes credits in Cats and Anima.

Jimmy Johnston - Finch

Jimmy Johnston will be part of the Snow White cast as Finch.

Viewers can see Johnston's other performances in Oklahoma!, Beauty and the Beast, and Atlantis.

Dujonna Gift - Maple

Joining the Snow White cast in the role of Maple is Dujonna Gift.

Snow White marks Gift's first official credit in a movie or TV show.

Idriss Kargbo - Bingley

Playing a mysterious character named Bingley will be Idriss Kargbo.

Kargbo previously played roles in Been So Long, Casualty, and Bad Education.

Jaih Betote - Norwich

A new character in the Snow White lore will be Jaih Betote's Norwich.

Betote's previous on-screen credits include Cinderella and Cats.

Hadley Fraser - Good King

Hadley Fraser

Hadley Fraser will take on an important supporting role in Snow White as the Good King, Snow White's biological father. It is currently unclear how much screen time he will have.

Fraser's past work can be seen in Les Misérables, The Legend of Tarzan, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Lorena Andrea - Good Queen

Lorena Andrea

Coming in alongside Hadley Fraser's Good King will be Lorena Andrea as the Good Queen.

Andrea's other work can be seen in Warrior Nun, No Man's Land, and 2023's The Little Mermaid (now streaming on Disney+).

Snow White is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, March 21.