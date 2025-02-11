A Complete Unknown Movie's Streaming Release Date Finally Gets Revealed

Searchlight Pictures' A Complete Unknown just moved one step closer to streaming online, for fans waiting to enjoy the movie away from the theaters.

Here's When A Complete Unknown Will Release on Digital

Searchlight Pictures

A report from WhenToStream has finally confirmed when A Complete Unknown will be released digitally for streaming at home.

The outlet stated the Timothée Chalamet biopic will hit digital stores on Tuesday, February 25 following its theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

A Complete Unknown will be available to purchase digitally in the U.S. from PVOD stores such as Apple TV+, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

WhenToStream has been the first to accurately report many digital release dates, including Moana 2's recent online release on January 28.

When Will A Complete Unknown Start Streaming for Free?

From February 25, A Complete Unknown will be available to stream at home with a digital purchase from popular retailers. But many will be more eager to know when they will be able to catch Timothée Chalemet singing Bob Dylan classics through a subscription-based streaming service.

Well, as A Complete Unknown is distributed by the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, it will join the studio's other recent movies on Hulu.

In terms of when that will come, Hulu has yet to confirm a date, but looking at Searchlight's latest theatrical-to-streaming release windows may help predict it:

Next Goal Wins : Theatrical: November 17, 2023 Streaming (Hulu): February 15, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

: Poor Things : Theatrical: December 8, 2023 Streaming (Hulu): March 7, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

: All of Us Strangers : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Streaming (Hulu): February 22, 2024 (62 days after theatrical)

: Kinds of Kindness : Theatrical: June 21, 2024 Streaming (Hulu): August 30, 2024 (70 days after theatrical)

:

These previous windows, which range from 62 to 90 days, have A Complete Unknown coming to Hulu between late February and late March.

It seems unlikely to lean into the lower end as that would have the flick being released on Hulu on the same day as digital. More likely, A Complete Unknown will wait a couple of weeks and stream on Hulu in mid-to-late March.

Timothée Chalamet will be back in theaters this Christmas once more with Marty Supreme where he plays Table Tennis legend Marty Reisman. The actor is soon expected to take his talents back to Arrakis to star in Dennis Villeneuve's Dune 3 (find out when the threequel is expected to come out).

A Complete Unknown will be released digitally on Tuesday, February 25.