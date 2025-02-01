Here's When A Complete Unknown Movie's Streaming Release Is Now Expected

Christmas Day brought Timothée Chalamet back to theaters in A Complete Unknown, which will soon be coming to digital and streaming.

Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the latest in a recent trend of musician biopics following Rocketman, Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, and more.

When Will A Complete Unknown Be Released Online?

Searchlight Pictures

After hitting theaters on Christmas Day (December 25) 2024, the next milestone in A Complete Unknown's release journey will be its digital debut.

On this day, A Complete Unknown will become available to purchase from PVOD services such as Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Bob Dylan biopic is the latest offering from Logan director James Mangold, who will hyperspace-jump into the galaxy far, far away from a Star Wars movie before taking his talents to James Gunn's DCU for Swamp Thing.

Distributor Searchlight Pictures is yet to confirm exactly when A Complete Unknown will be released digitally, but comparing the theatrical-to-digital debut windows of its past movies may offer a rough guide.

From November 2023's Next Goal Wins to June 2024's Kinds of Kindness, these windows have ranged from 60 to 81 days, mostly hovering on the lower end:

Next Goal Wins : Theatrical: November 17, 2023 Digital: January 16, 2024 (60 days after theatrical)

: Poor Things : Theatrical: December 8, 2023 Digital: February 27, 2024 (81 days after theatrical)

: All of Us Strangers : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 22, 2024 (62 days after theatrical)

: Kinds of Kindness : Theatrical: June 21, 2024 Digital: August 27, 2024 (67 days after theatrical)

:

Going off this range, A Complete Unknown will likely be released online for digital purchase between late February and early March.

When Will A Complete Unknown Come to Streaming?

A Complete Unknown is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by Walt Disney Studios and streams all its movies on Hulu.

Once again, predicting A Complete Unknown's streaming release date comes down to Searchlight Pictures' past releases.

The Disney-owned distributor's last two movies came to Hulu on the same day or just days after being released digitally, while its two earlier releases stuck to a 90-day theatrical-to-streaming window:

Next Goal Wins : Theatrical: November 17, 2023 Digital: January 16, 2024 (60 days after theatrical) Streaming (Hulu): February 15, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

: Poor Things : Theatrical: December 8, 2023 Digital: February 27, 2024 (81 days after theatrical) Streaming (Hulu): March 7, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

: All of Us Strangers : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 22, 2024 (62 days after theatrical) Streaming (Hulu): February 22, 2024 (62 days after theatrical)

: Kinds of Kindness : Theatrical: June 21, 2024 Digital: August 27, 2024 (67 days after theatrical) Streaming (Hulu): August 30, 2024 (70 days after theatrical)

:

If it follows the trend of Searchlight Pictures' other recent movies, A Complete Unknown should be released on Hulu between late February and early March.

But there's always the chance its Timothée Chalamet could grant it a longer, 90-day theatrical-to-streaming window, placing its Hulu release around late March.

The 29-year-old actor has seen a massive rise to fame after recent successes in Wonka and Dune (the latter of which is preparing to leave Netflix soon).

A Complete Unknown is playing now in theaters worldwide.