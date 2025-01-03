Netflix Announces When Dune Is Leaving the App (Confirmed Date)

Dune's last day on Netflix has been confirmed meaning Dune: Part Two may be next.

Released in 2021, the first chapter of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, which was inspired by Frank Herbert's novel, has only become increasingly more relevant due to 2024's Dune: Part Two, a new spin-off prequel series Dune: Prophecy (but is it canon to the movies?), and Dune: Messiah in development.

When Is Dune Leaving Netflix?

Warner Bros.

According to Dune's US Netflix page, the 2021 Warner Bros. film is leaving the popular streaming service by the end of the month.

The last day Netflix subscribers will have access to Arrakis is Friday, January 31.

Netflix

This is not the first time Dune has been added and then removed from Netflix, and it is likely to return to the platform in the future, especially with Dune 3 on the way.

For now, fans can still stream the Timothée Chalamet-led epic on Max (formerly HBO Max), the primary streaming home for Warner Bros. titles, while Dune: Part Two will continue streaming on Netflix for now.

When Will Dune: Part Two Leave Netflix?

Since Netflix only just added Dune: Part Two on December 31, the sequel (and its "turning point" ending for Zendaya's Chani) is expected to remain on the platform for a while.

In the past, Warner Bros. movies have enjoyed typical four-to-six-month runs on the streaming service.

For instance, 2023's Meg 2: The Trench began streaming on Netflix on December 29, 2023, before leaving on June 29, 2024. In addition, Elvis first debuted on the streamer on January 2, 2024, before being removed on May 1, four months later.

Black Adam also enjoyed a four-month window, having debuted on Netflix on December 1, 2023, before departing the platform on April 1, 2024.

Dune's Netflix history has been a bit more sporadic. While the film also experienced a similar four-month run, beginning in October 2023 and ending in February 2024, it was added to the platform two more times within 2024.

Based on these Warner Bros. and Netflix trends, it's likely that Dune: Part Two will leave Netflix four months after being added. And, since the sequel arrived on December 31, its Netflix run is likely to conclude around May 1.

Dune and Dune: Part Two are both streaming on Netflix and Max.