An online "prophecy" may have revealed Dune: Part Two's home media release date and its streaming debut.

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 sandy space epic, Dune: Part Two continues the tale of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen people of Arrakis and is forced to contend with a dangerous prophecy.

Following rave reviews from critics, Dune 2 debuted on March 1 earning an impressive $82.5 million in its opening weekend and a top spot in pop culture's current consciousness.

As audiences continue to pour into theaters to see Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Bulter, and Rebecca Ferguson, the big question now is when Dune 2 will become available on streaming and for purchase.

Warner Bros.

According to a new listing on Amazon, Dune: Part Two's tentative Blu-ray release date is May 14, 2024.

That would allow for a 74-day theatrical run before Warner Bros. hit sci-fi film becomes available for a home release.

But again, this May 14 date may change, especially if the film continues to rake in the big box office receipts.

For instance, Amazon recently delayed the Blu-ray release of Sony Pictures' Anyone But You from February 27 to March 12.

As for when Dune 2 could begin streaming digitally and on Max, during the Warner Bros. Discovery's Q4 2023 earnings call in February, CEO David Zaslav confirmed the Chalamet-led film will begin streaming "in the spring."

Whether that's still the plan is unknown, but it's worth noting that Dune: Part Two didn't premiere until after the call on March 1.

In addition, the average time for a Warner Bros. movie to arrive on Max averaged 60-90 days in 2023.

The exception, of course, was Greta Gerwig's Barbie which took 147 days to drop on Max due to its wild, enduring success.

Therefore, the earliest fans should expect Dune 2 to stream on Max would be June; but if it maintains its popularity and follows a similar track as Barbie, August is a possibility.

Why Fans Don't Want Dune 2 Too Soon

Since sandworms and the "Water of Life" are limited to Arrakis, the future of Dune 2's box office - and how soon Warner Bros. will let fans watch it at home - has yet to be confirmed.

But for now, May 14 is the earliest fans should anticipate the sequel's Blu-ray release while June is the earliest in terms of streaming.

However, while the spicy, sandy sequel may take longer to leave theaters and become available for purchase, this is an inconvenience audiences should be hoping for.

If the sequel can achieve Barbie-like results warranting a delayed home media release, this is likely to encourage Warner Bros. to greenlight Dune 3 sooner rather than later (Denis Villeneuve depending), and that the threequel will enjoy the studio's full support and resources.

Fans should expect further news and confirmation concerning Dune: Part Two's home and streaming debut in the coming weeks.

Dune: Part Two is playing in theaters now.