Dune 3 Gets Frustrating Release Update from Director

By Nathan Johnson Posted:
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune

Dune: Part Two is expected to be one of the biggest films of 2023, and even though many are already looking ahead to Dune 3, director Denis Villeneuve just gave a disappointing update on the potential threequel's release.

Villeneuve's first Dune was generally well-liked by audiences when it was released, and if moviegoers like its sequel, Dune: Part Two, as much as critics do, it could be a generational film.

Villeneuve already expressed his desire to make a third installment in his adaptation of Frank Herbert's novels and also where he would like to take it, but seeing as how it is still quite far off, there are still many questions surrounding its release.

[ Dune Part 2 Cast & Characters: 15 Main Actors and Who They Play ]

Dune 3 May Release Later Than Fans Hope

Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2
Warner Bros.

In an interview with The Times of London, Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve revealed that it may be a while before fans get to see Dune 3.

While admitting that he "absolutely" has "a desire to make" Dune 3, the director stated that he "[doesn't] want to rush it:"

"There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don’t want to rush it."

He then talked about Hollywood as a whole, specifically regarding how big film studios care more about releasing movies as quickly as possible rather than crafting them with care and making them as good as they can be:

"The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality."

This new update will likely be disappointing to many fans seeing as how the first film was a huge box office success and many cannot wait to see Dune: Part Two.

[ Dune Part 2 Streaming: When Will It Release Online? (Updated) ]

When Will Dune 3 Release?

It is important to note that Dune 3 has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. Even though Dune: Part Two already received rave reviews from critics and its ticker presale numbers seem to be extremely profitable, no official announcement has been made.

However, as previously mentioned, director Denis Villeneuve already went on record numerous times talking about Dune 3, so fans do know that it will almost definitely come out, but many are wondering exactly when.

The first Dune film was released in 2021 and the next installment came out in 2024, meaning that there is a three-year gap between the first two titles.

If Dune 3 were to follow suit, it would be released in 2027, but unfortunately, it is not that simple.

It is important to remember that Dune: Part Two was delayed multiple times, with one of those pushbacks caused by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

It is also just as important to consider Villeneuve's own words. At the Dune: Part Two premiere in South Korea that took place in December 2023 (as shared to YouTube via TongTongCulture), the director suggested that he may take a break from the franchise and make a different film before returning to that universe:

"I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love."

At the same event, however, Villeneuve also revealed that the script for Dune 3 (which the director referred to as "Dune Messiah") was "being written" at that point:

"['Dune Messiah' is] being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time…There’s a dream of making a third movie… it would make absolute sense to me."

That said, it could be a few more years before Dune 3 is released. It could still potentially be released in late 2027, but if Villeneuve does take a break, it could disappointingly be closer to the middle of 2028, or even the later months of that year before it comes to theaters.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on Friday, March 1.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Dune: Part 2
Release Date
March 01, 2024
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Rebecca Ferguson
Timothée Chalamet
Zendaya
Genres
Action
Adventure
Drama
Sci-Fi
- About The Author: Nathan Johnson
Nathan is a writer at The Direct where he covers Star Wars, the MCU, and DC news. He joined The Direct in April 2021 and currently writes news and feature articles about all three brands mentioned above, but his main specialty is his knowledge about anything and everything Star Wars.

LATEST NEWS

Resident Alien: Here's Why Harry Killed Sam
Did Disney's Cinderella Castle Catch Fire & Burn Down? New Rumors Explained
Who Is Robert Hale's Papa Pilgrim from Evil Lives Here? (2024 Updates)
Who Is Leaving FBI: International? Every Actor Who Got Downgraded or Left

TRENDING

Constellation Apple Series Explained: The Meaning of the Show's Cryptic Plot
Ghosts: Why Flower Left the CBS Show, Revealed by Producers
Marvel Studios Confirms Its 7 Next Movies In MCU Phases 5 & 6
The Voice 2024 Cast: Full List of Singers, Contestants & Coaches (Photos)
King of the Hill Reboot Release, News and Everything We Know