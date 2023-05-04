Dune: Part Two is set to continue the story of Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic with a star-studded cast of new and returning characters.

2021's Dune managed to adapt the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, telling the story of how House Harkonnen successfully took over House Atreides.

The sequel is expected to revolve around Paul Arrakis' journey to form an alliance with the Fremen to reclaim Arrakis from House Harkonnen. After the first trailer for Dune: Part Two was released at this year's Cinema Con, the anticipation is high for the upcoming sequel.

Who Is the Cast of Dune: Part Two?

1.) Timothée Chalamet - Paul Atreides

Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, who is the Duke of House Atreides seeking revenge against House Harkonnen. At the end of the first movie, Paul was able to meet up with Zendaya's Chani and the Fremen and gained their trust.

In the sequel, Paul is expected to rally the Fremen's troops against the Harkonnen's forces, leading to an all-out war for Arrakis.

Chalamet's past credits include Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, and he is set to star in Wonka.

2.) Zendaya - Chani

Warner Bros.

Zendaya will also return as Chani in Dune: Part Two. Although the first movie limited the actress' role by appearing only in visions and briefly at its ending, Chani is set to have a much larger presence in the sequel as she eventually becomes Paul Atreides' love interest and one of the notable members of the Fremen.

Zendaya is best known for her iconic role as Rue in Euphoria and for portraying MJ in the MCU's Spider-Man movies.

3.) Austin Butler - Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler is set to make his debut in the Dune universe as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the last Baron of House Harkonnen.

Warner Bros. recently unveiled the first look at the actor's bald-headed villain, showcasing the terrifying character who will go up against Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

Fans will know Butler for his work in Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Shannara Chronicles.

4.) Florence Pugh - Princess Irulan

Warner Bros.

Florence Pugh portrays Princess Irulan, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino. Given that the character is related to presumably the most important figure of the Dune universe, Pugh's Princess Irulan is poised to have a major role in the sequel.

Pugh is best known for portraying the MCU's Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Aside from her Marvel resume, the actress' past credits include Little Women, Midsommar, and Fighting with My Family.

5.) Rebecca Ferguson - Lady Jessica

Warner Bros.

Rebecca Ferguson returns as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, the mother of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. Dune's ending showed that Lady Jessica and Paul survived House Harkannen's attack, with them finding refuge with the Fremen.

Ferguson's past credits include The Greatest Showman, Doctor Sleep, and The Girl on the Train.

6.) Josh Brolin - Gurney Halleck

Warner Bros.

Josh Brolin is set to return in Dune: Part Two as Gurney Halleck, Paul Atreides' mentor and the weapons specialist of House Atreides. In the novel, Gurney became a smuggler after surviving House Harkannen's attack.

Brolin is best known for his role as Thanos in the MCU's Avengers movies and Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor's past roles were in Men in Black 3, Sicaro, and Deadpool 2.

7.) Stellan Skarsgård - Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Warner Bros.

Stellan Skarsgård returns as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two, the main villain of the first movie and the sworn enemy of Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides.

Skarsgård is best known for playing the MCU's Dr. Erik Selvig and Star Wars Rebel Luthen in Andor.

8.) Dave Bautista - Glossu Rabban

Warner Bros.

Dave Bautista reprises his role as Glossu Rabban, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's nephew and terrifying enforcer.

Aside from being a WWE Legend, Bautista is known for playing the MCU's Drax, and his past credits include Army of the Dead, Glass Onion, and Blade Runner 2049.

9.) Stephen McKinley Henderson - Thufir Hawat

Warner Bros.

Stephen McKinley Henderson returns as Thufir Hawat, the Duke's Mentat (people with superhuman intelligence) and the Master of Assassins to House Atreides. In the first movie, he survived House Harkonnen's attack, but his allegiance was left unknown.

McKinley Henderson's past credits include Lady Bird and Manchester by the Sea.

10.) Charlotte Rampling - Gaius Helen Mohiam

Warner Bros.

Charlotte Rampling reprises her role as Gaius Helen Mohiam in Dune: Part Two, the Emperor's Truthsayer, the mentor of Rebecca Furgoson's Lady Jessica, and a Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother.

In Dune lore, a Reverend Mother is a title held by female members of the Bene Gesserit (aka the Sisterhood) who managed to complete training to an advanced level.

Rampling's past projects include Dexter, Assassin's Creed, and 45 Years.

11.) Javier Bardem - Stilgar

Warner Bros.

Javier Bardem returns as Stilgar, the Fremen leader of Sietch Tabr who briefly appeared in the first movie's tail-end. Given that the sequel is expected to feature more of the Fremen, Bardem is set to have a significant role in the movie.

Bardem is known for No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, and Eat, Pray, Love.

12.) Christopher Walken - Shaddam IV

Apple

Veteran actor Christopher Walken will make his debut in Dune: Part Two as Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino and the Known Universe. The character's arrival in the sequel is poised to change the status quo of everyone involved.

Walken's past credits include Pulp Fiction, Batman Returns, and The Deer Hunter.

13.) Léa Seydoux - Lady Margot

Universal Pictures

Léa Seydoux is set to make her debut as Lady Margot, a member of the Bene Gesserit (the same group as Ferguson's Lady Jessica) and a close ally of Emperor Shaddam IV.

Seydoux's past roles include No Time to Die, The French Dispatch, and One Fine Morning.

14.) Souheila Yacoub - Shishakli

Alba Pictures

Souheila Yacoub plays Shishakli, a Fremen warrior in Dune: Part Two.

The Swiss actress' past projects include Les Sauvages and Climax.

15.) Tim Blake Nelson - Mystery Role

Warner Bros. Discovery

Exact details about Tim Blake Nelson's character in Dune: Part Two are still being kept under wraps, but many theorized that he will end up playing Count Hasimir Fenring, the husband of Léa Seydoux's Lady Margot and the longtime friend of Emperor Shaddam IV.

Aside from Dune 2, Blake Nelson is also set to return to the MCU as The Leader in Captain America: New World Order.

Dune: Part Two is set to premiere in theaters on November 3.