Dune 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Director Denis Villeneuve returns to continue the story in Dune: Part Two as Paul Atreides seeks redemption against the clan who destroyed his family.

Dune premiered in theaters on October 22, 2021. Alongside the first movie's strong box office performance and rave reviews from fans and critics, the anticipation is high for its upcoming sequel.

Dune: Part Two serves as the second half of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune novel from 1965.

Dune 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two had its fair share of release date changes.

In October 2021, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced that a sequel to Dune had been greenlit after its strong box office showing during opening weekend.

Alongside the announcement, it was revealed that Dune 2 was initially slated for an October 2023 release window.

Aside from Denis Villeneuve's return to the director's chair, Jon Spaihts co-wrote the movie's screenplay alongside him.

Dune 2 is produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter. The sequel's executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Herbert W. Gain.

Filming for the sequel began on July 18, 2022 in different locations, namely Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. In December 2022, lead star Timothee Chalamet confirmed in an Instagram post that production wrapped.

In June 2022, Warner Bros. shifted Dune 2's release date from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023, which was the studio's pre-Thanksgiving slot.

Fast forward to October 2022, Dune 2's theatrical premiere was moved back two weeks, going from November 17 to November 3, 2023.

After concerns about a potential delay, IMAX Chief Executive Officer Richard Gelfond pointed out that the sequel is "highly unlikely to move" from its November 3 release date, reassuring fan concerns:

"In terms of ['Dune,'] my own opinion is that it's highly unlikely to move, and it's an educated opinion, meaning I spent a lot of time on the facts."

However, amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild, Warner Bros. decided to delay Dune: Part Two's release to March 15, 2024.

Who Is Cast in Dune 2?

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two features a star-studded cast headlined by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Alongside the franchise mainstays, the ensemble has expanded to add the likes of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Here's a full list of every actor and their respective character who will appear in Dune 2:

Timothée Chalamet - Paul Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson - Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin - Gurney Halleck

Stellan Skarsgård - Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Dave Bautista - Glossu Rabban

Stephen McKinley Henderson - Thufir Hawat

Zendaya - Chani

Charlotte Rampling - Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem - Stilgar

Florence Pugh - Princess Irulan

Austin Butler - Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Christopher Walken - Shaddam IV

Léa Seydoux - Lady Margot

Souheila Yacoub - Shishakli

Tim Blake Nelson - Mystery Role

What Will Happen in Dune 2?

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two is set to put Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in motion against House Harkonnen in a quest for revenge.

Warner Bros. released the official synopsis of Dune 2:

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

At the end of Dune, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, joined up with the Fremen led by Javier Bardem's Stilgar.

The sequel is expected to address the aftermath of Paul's team-up with the Fremen as well as other aspects like his romantic involvement with Chani and rise to power.

In August 2021, Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve told La Republicca that Zendaya's Chani will be the sequel's "female protagonist:"

"I am honored to present two such explosive talents on screen [Chalamet and Zendaya] and I can’t wait to shoot the second part of ‘Dune’ to get them back together. Knowing that in the next chapter, Zendaya will be the [female] protagonist of the story.”

That said, fans can expect more of Chani's backstory and how the Fremen fits in the Dune puzzle.

In January 2023, Dave Bautista, who plays Glossu Rabban of House Harkonnen, hyped up the sequel by telling Collider that Dune 2 is "so amped up from the first film:"

“This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is. There's just so much going on, it's so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film.”

House Harkonnen is also poised to be one of the main focuses, with the sequel likely giving a peak at their current situation after successfully destroying House Atreides.

Several new characters are expected to take the spotlight, too. Christopher Walken's Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV is the leading figure that the rebellion is trying to take down. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan is a character who agrees to marry Paul Atreides to nab the Emperor's surrender.

In March 2023, Dune 2 costume designer Jacqueline West confirmed that the sequel will explore many different planets:

“In 'Part Two,' you really dive into the different worlds of 'Dune.' We see what the emperor’s world looks like. We go to his planet. We spend a lot of time on Giedi Prime, the Harkonnen planet. We spend a lot of time in Stellan Skarsgård’s [Vladimir Harkonnen] world."

Is There a Dune 2 Trailer?

In May 2023, Warner Bros. released a thrilling trailer for Dune: Part Two, highlighting Paul and Chani's dynamic and the rise of the rebellion.

The trailer can be seen below:

The studio unveiled another trailer for the sequel in June 2023, revealing more of the movie's epic action and Austin Butler's dangerous villain:

Who Are the Villains in Dune 2?

Dune: Part Two is filled with antagonistic forces.

House Harkonnen is expected to play a significant role in trying to find and defeat Paul Atreides, and it will be led by Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Dave Bautista's Glossu Rabban.

Christopher Walken's Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV is also pulling the strings from behind.

Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is a menacing big bad who is set to go up against Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

In the novel, Feyd-Rautha is the last Baron of House Harkonnen who was eyed to lead Arrakis after the death of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

In an interview with Empire in August 2023, Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve offered high praise for Butler's performance as Feyd-Rautha while describing the villain as "a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger:"

“Austin brought something that is a cross between a psychopath killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger. He has tremendous sex appeal and charisma and madness. It’s really out there.”

Is Dune 2 the Last Movie?

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two is likely not going to be the final movie of the franchise due to a number of factors.

First, Frank Herbert's novels centered around Dune include a total of six stories, namely Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune.

Given the success of the first movie and the hype surrounding the sequel, there's a strong chance that more Dune movies will be made.

In fact, while speaking with Empire in August 2023, Dune and Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve expressed interest in "making a trilogy," with Dune Messiah as his next target.

The filmmaker even teased that the script for the third installment is partially written:

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning. I will say, there are words on paper."

Dune: Part Two is set to premiere in theaters on March 15, 2024.