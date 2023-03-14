Dune 2's New Planet Locations Teased by Sequel Designer

Dune: Part Two has yet to begin its marketing push, but the sequel's costume designer has already teased that it will "really dive into different worlds."

Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2 covers half of the original novel, revolving around the clash between Paul Atreides' (Timothee Chalamet) Fremen and Arrakis' Harkonnen oppressor.

Zendaya, who portrays Chani in Dune, confirmed that filming has already wrapped for the sequel, which is a good sign as it rapidly approaches its November 2023 release timeline.

Despite the novel's story, it looks like Villeneuve and his crew will take Dune 2 to the next level by exploring many planets.

Dune 2's Costume Designer Teases Sequel's Exploration of New Planets

Dune

Speaking with Variety, Dune: Part Two costume designer Jacqueline West talked about the sequel and how it will expand from the first movie in terms of exploring other planets.

West shared that Dune 2 will highlight different worlds, such as the emperor's planet, the Harkonnen planet, and many more:

“In 'Part Two,' you really dive into the different worlds of 'Dune.' We see what the emperor’s world looks like. We go to his planet. We spend a lot of time on Giedi Prime, the Harkonnen planet. We spend a lot of time in Stellan Skarsgård’s [Vladimir Harkonnen] world."

The sequel's costume designer also briefly teased Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha, describing the actor's portrayal as "pretty fabulous:"

"Feyd-Rautha [Harkonnen] also comes into this one, brilliantly played by Austin Butler, Elvis. He is pretty fabulous in it.”

West also teased that "all the worlds get expanded" in the sequel, noting that the design aspects are "visually stunning:"

“All the worlds get expanded. It was about creating three separate, different-looking worlds and also revisiting the Bene Gesserits, the age-old ones with these costumes that almost look like Egyptian mummies. I think it’s visually stunning, the sets, the cinematography and the concepts.”

West then ended by saying that Dune: Part Two was a lot more labor intensive than Part One since they "made a lot of costumes."

Why Dune 2 Needs to Explore Different Worlds

Frank Herbert's Dune universe is filled with interesting worlds, but the first movie only scratched the surface since it had the enormous task of setting up the franchise's world-building.

After successfully introducing the different characters and main worlds in the first film, Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve has the perfect opportunity to revisit these planets while showcasing new ones.

Some fans have noted that the first movie had a slow-burn approach. While others liked this strategy, part of the general audience wasn't fond of it.

Despite that, this new revelation about the sequel could bring fans back into exploring Dune since visiting other worlds could hint that it will not be limited to Arrakis, thus leading to more unique sequences and set pieces in other worlds.

Moreover, Dune 2's official synopsis confirmed that Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides is on a "warpath of revenge," meaning that the sequel is poised to be filled with exciting action sequences for the titular protagonist as he avenges his family's downfall.

Dune: Part Two is set to premiere in theaters on November 3.