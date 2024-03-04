Dune 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

On the back of Dune: Part Two hitting theaters worldwide, fans are scratching their heads wondering when/if Dune 3 will be released.

Denis Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's seminal science-fiction universe just released its second film in theaters to critical acclaim (breaking records in the process). The sequel gives audiences answers to a few questions Dune: Part One set up back in 2021 (click here for more information on the first Dune film).

Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the Spice-trading follow-up leaves plenty of room for a third movie to be told at the hands of Villeneuve, with many assuming an adaptation of Herbert's second book Dune Messiah is up next.

When Will Dune 3 Be Released?

Warner Bros. (the studio behind the Dune franchise) has yet to officially greenlight Dune 3, but one can assume it is coming.

Both films in the franchise thus far have been massive critical successes, and if early indications are to be believed, Dune 2 is going to be a sizable financial win for the studio as well.

However, if/when Dune 3 does get announced, a release will likely take quite some time to see the light of day.

According to Dune director Denis Villeneuve, he wants to do a third movie, but he "[doesn't] want to rush it:"

"There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don’t want to rush it. The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality."

In December 2023, Villeneuve told South Korean press (via Variety), that the script for Dune 3 is "almost finished," but he would like to do something else between now and then:

"The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time…There’s a dream of making a third movie…it would make absolute sense to me."

He remarked there was "no gap" between Dune and Dune 2 and he hopes to "make a detour before" going back to the franchise:

"I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love."

Since 2010, Villeneuve has been fairly prolific in his output, releasing eight films in 14 years.

If he keeps that clip up, the wait for Dune 3 may not be all that long even if the director takes his much-wanted "detour" with another film.

On average, it has taken 21 months between Villeneuve releases, so using that same sort of timing would mean Dune 3 could grace movie screens in just over three years if everything worked out. This would place the film's potential release sometime in late 2027 or early 2028.

However, should Warner Bros. bring the money truck to Villeneuve's doorstep to get Dune 3 sooner than later - and the script is close to done - the movie could heard from sooner, coming sometime perhaps in late 2026 or early 2027. That takes into account the longer production cycle the Dune movies have had compared to the director's other titles.

Who Will Be in the Dune 3 Cast?

Heading into Dune 3, fans can likely expect much of the Dune and Dune 2 cast to return for their roles in the franchise.

Of course, headlining the bunch will be Timothée Chalamet as the royal-heir-turned-messiah-figure Paul Muad'Dib Atreides.

Joining him - in some fashion - will also likely be Zendaya's Freman nomad Chani, although how much she will feature in the film remains to be seen as the action looks to move off Arrakis where Chani currently resides.

Also likely to play bigger roles in Dune 3 after first being introduced in Dune: Part Two is Black Widow actress Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux's Margot Fenring, and Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides.

Other franchise staples like Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin are all likely to pop up in Dune 3 as well.

Here is a full list of actors expected to appear in Dune 3:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Léa Seydoux as Margot Fenring

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam

What Will Happen in Dune 3?

With the release of Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve completed his vision of adapting the entire 1965 Dune novel by Frank Herbert. So, one would assume with a potential Dune 3, the French-Canadian director would tackle the events of Frank Herbert's 1969 book, Dune Messiah.

Following the events of Dune 2, a third Dune movie would see Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides head off of the spice-covered desert planet of Arrakis to wage war against the great houses of the galaxy.

However, things do not go as planned as a full-on holy war breaks out as Paul grapples with his new title as the messiah to millions of believers across the cosmos.

All this happens as various factions seek to conspire against Paul in his rise, including the string-pulling Bene Gesserit who hope to tear down the 'savior' they spent so many resources bringing to power in the first place.

With Dune Messiah being somewhat of an end for Paul Atreides, it would also be a great place for the films to round things out.

That is unless Villeneuve wants to do one more movie in his Dune saga, with the possibility of the director tackling the third and final book in the original Dune trilogy, Children of Dune should he so choose.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters worldwide.

