Dune 2's Record-Breaking IMDb Score Gets Revealed

Ahead of its March 1 release date, Dune 2's record-breaking IMDb score was revealed.

The upcoming sequel from Canadian director Denis Villeneuve is set to take fans back to the sand-swept planet of Arrakis on the backs of an even more stacked cast than the 2021 star-studded original.

Early reviews for Dune: Part 2 have been glowing, with critics calling it the "definitive sci-fi epic of a generation."

Dune Part 2 Smashes IMDb Record

The newly revealed IMDb score for Dune 2 makes the film the best-reviewed movie in director Denis Villeneuve's catalog.

The recording-breaking IMDb score sits at 9.1, beating Villeneuve's previous high of 8.3 (held by 2010's Incendies).

This is a full 1.1 rating higher than 2021's Dune, which settled to an 8.0.

See a full list of Villeneuve's filmography ranked by IMDb rating below:

Dune: Part Two - 9.1

- 9.1 Incendies - 8.3

- 8.3 Prisoners - 8.1

- 8.1 Dune - 8.0

- 8.0 Blade Runner 2049 - 8.0

- 8.0 Arrival - 7.9

- 7.9 Sicario - 7.7

- 7.7 Polytechnique - 7.2

- 7.2 Enemy - 6.9

- 6.9 Maelstrom - 6.7

- 6.7 August 32nd on Earth - 6.5

Dune 2 is not only the highest-rated movie from the acclaimed filmmaker but also the best-reviewed film of the year.

It is now tied for the third-highest rating for a movie on the platform, trailing only The Shawshank Redemption (9.3) and Godfather Part II (9.2).

While this is exciting, there is a chance Dune 2's rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks and months, as this rating was unveiled before the movie's worldwide release.

How High Can Dune: Part 2 Go?

This IMDb rating reveal is just the latest ripple in the critical tidal wave Dune: Part 2 has seen before its release.

On the back of glowing plaudits across the industry, the movie earned a staggering 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The hype for this film is real, and it looks as though there is no sign of it slowing down.

The big question now will be just how far Denis Villeneuve's Arrakian epic can go.

On the box office side, Warner Bros. is reportedly prepped for a major haul.

While it may not reach the heights of movies like Avatar or Avengers: Endgame, lacking the four-quadrant demographic appeal those other films have, it is possible the Dune sequel will cross the $500 million mark worldwide.

This figure seems even more attainable considering the first movie did $400 million in business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while also battling a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max.

If this critical acclaim continues, some may wonder what sort of legs Dune 2 could have in next year's awards season.

Denis Villeneuve has been recognized by awards bodies like the Academy Awards before, meaning the movie could get the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King treatment when Oscar voting comes back around in early 2025.

Dune 2 comes to theaters worldwide on Friday, March 1.