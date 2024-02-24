The year 2024 may have just begun, but the same can't be said for this year's theatrical slate and where they rank amongst fans and critics according to IMDb.

With various anticipated sequels and franchise films on the way, 2024 promises plenty of competition for the year's already-released movies.

But until then, here's a ranking of this year's cinematic cream of the crop according to IMDb.

10.) Mean Girls

Mean Girls

IMDb Score: 6.2

A new spin on Mean Girls may have kept to the plot of the 2004 teen film's storyline, but it startled audiences with its new genre: a musical. For whatever reason, this little detail was mostly missing from the marketing of 2024's Mean Girls which, ultimately, didn't change it up enough for audiences who still preferred the original.

9.) Orion and the Dark

Orion and the Dark

IMDb Score: 6.4

When the DreamWorks Animation film about an overly anxious boy, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, facing his fears with a creature named Dark debuted on Netflix, it was praised for its ambitious ideas. Intelligent, original, family-friendly films have long been animation's secret sauce, and critics and audiences appear to be awarding Orion and the Dark for embracing that.

8.) The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper

IMDb Score: 6.5

David Ayer's January thriller starring Jason Statham ticked all the boxes in terms of action, a secret cooperative organization, and a revenge-driven plot. And, while The Beekeeper may not have generated a ton of buzz, it largely steered clear of a swarm of stinging criticism.

7.) Suncoast

Suncoast

IMDb Score: 6.6

The semiautobiographical coming-of-age film, both written and directed by Laura Chinn, debuted in select theaters and on Hulu in February. Upon its release, Suncoast garnered praise for its handling of subject material and its ensemble cast, including Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson, and Nico Parker.

6.) Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley: One Love

IMDb Score: 6.6

Hollywood's latest musical biopic retelling Bob Marley's rise to fame stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and The Marvels actress Lashana Lynch. But despite a positive reception for the cast's performances and its slot on IMDb's ranked list, critics largely deemed Bob Marley: One Love as unambitious and typical of the genre.

5.) Lisa Frankenstein

Lisa Frankenstein

IMDb Score: 6.6

Zelda Williams's first feature-length directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein is set in 1989 and follows Kathryn Newton's Lisa whose crush also happens to be a corpse, played by Cole Sprouse. Reception for the February horror flick has largely been mixed and (pun intended) a bit lifeless.

4.) Fighter

Fighter

IMDb Score: 7.1

The Bollywood military action flick directed by Siddharth Anand focuses on IAF aviators who unite to combat terrorism. While Fighter succeeds in telling an inspiring tale of the Indian armed forces, that very fact has also led to some of its criticism, such as in the case of predictability and overt patriotism.

3.) The Greatest Night in Pop

The Greatest Night in Pop

IMDb Score: 8.0

Directed by Bao Nguyen, The Greatest Night in Pop is a documentary about the near-miracle creation of the 1985 recording of "We Are the World" featuring the biggest names of the time. The doc has enjoyed wide acclaim since its Sundance Film Festival premiere, followed by its January 29 debut on Netflix.

2.) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya

IMDb Score: 8.1

The Hindi-language sci-fi rom-com which was released on February 9 was mostly met with a mixed critical reception. However, all of its positive reviews, and its place as the second-highest-rated film of early 2024, seemingly stem from its stars, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and their chemistry.

1.) Hanu Man

Hanu Man

IMDb Score: 8.5

The title of the highest-ranked 2024 movie so far belongs to Hanu Man, an Indian Telugu-language superhero movie starring Teja Sajja. Since its January debut, the movie has been hailed for hitting all the right notes in terms of direction, casting, VFX, and action, and and is intended to be the first film of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Bonus: Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two

While the sequel Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film doesn't release until March 1, one of the first big blockbusters of the year is already receiving great reactions meaning Dune: Part Two is fully expected to be highly ranked on IMDb.