Wonder and Doctor Sleep star Jacob Trembley headlines the cast of Netflix's Orion and the Dark.

The film explores the life of a kid named Orion who overcomes his fear of the dark in the most unique way possible: bonding with it.

Orion and the Dark premiered on Netflix on February 2.

Every Main Cast Member of Netflix's Orion and the Dark

Jacob Tremblay - Orion

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay brings Orion to life in Orion and the Dark.

Orion is an 11-year-old over-thinking boy who has a plethora of fears, ranging from dogs, bees, and even the ocean. The thing that Orion is most afraid of is the Dark.

In an unexpected encounter, the Dark visits him one night to prove to him that there is nothing to be afraid of, leading to an adventure of self-discovery.

Tremblay previously portrayed Auggie in Wonder and Bradley Trevor in Doctor Sleep, as well as starring alongside Brie Larson in the Oscar-winning Room.

The actor also has his fair share of voice acting credits in The Little Mermaid, Max's Harley Quinn series, and Luca.

Colin Hanks - Adult Orion

Colin Hanks

Colin Hanks voices the adult version of Orion in the movie.

The older Orion is seen in the latter half of the film telling a bedtime story to his daughter, Hypatia, about his adventure with Dark.

Hanks is known for his roles in 2005's King Kong, Orange County, and House Bunny.

Paul Walter Hauser - Dark

Paul Walter Hauser

The physical embodiment of Dark (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser) is a thrill-seeking adventurer who whisks away Orion from his usual bedtime to a magical adventure filled with unexpected encounters and a compelling revelation.

Dark is 500 million years old and is sad with the fact that many people are afraid of him.

Hauser previously appeared in Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, Cobra Kai, and Black Bird.

Angela Bassett - Sweet Dreams

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett joins the star-studded cast of Orion and the Dark as the voice of Sweet Dreams.

Sweet Dreams is one of Dark's friends who helps Orion in his surprising adventure. The character's role in the grand scheme of things is to help everyone have a worthwhile sleep.

Dark describes Sweet Dreams as the "most poetic" among the Night Entities.

Sweet Dreams uses her gift to unearth people's subconscious and give them a good time while dreaming.

Bassett is best known for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in the MCU's Black Panther movies. The actress also has credits in 9-1-1, Strange Days, and Master of None.

Ike Barinholtz - Light

Ike Barinholtz

Another character who shows up in the middle of Dark's adventure with Orion is his opposite and archenemy, Light. He is voiced by Ike Barinholtz.

Light is a charismatic entity who often says that he loves his job.

Barinholtz's notable credits include Suicide Squad, The Mindy Project, and Neighbors.

Natasia Demetriou - Sleep

Natasia Demetriou

Natasia Demetriou voices Sleep, one of the Night Entities in Orion and the Dark.

Sleep is, as always, sleepy and cranky yet she is an adorable night entity that works with Dark in keeping the balance of the world.

She uses her magic pillow to help people get to sleep (though the way she uses it may seem like she is killing them much to Orion's horror).

Demetriou's most recognizable role is playing Nadja in What We Do in the Shadows.

The actress also has credits in Stath Lets Flats, The Festival, and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Golda Rosheuvel - Unexplained Noises

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel is part of the cast as the voice of the physical embodiment of Unexplained Noises.

Unexplained Noises is one of the entities that keep the world awake during nighttime alongside Insomnia.

As a member of the Night Entities, Unexplained Noises mimics different noises so that they will be bothered and stay awake.

Dark notes that a lot of her job involves creeping around and scaring children.

Rosheuvel has over 30 credits to her name, with roles in Silent Witness, Macbeth, and Luther.

Bridgerton fans may also recognize the actress for her portrayal of Queen Charlotte.

Nat Faxon - Insomnia

Nat Faxon

Working side by side with Unexplained Noises to keep most people awake at night is Nat Faxon's Insomnia.

The embodiment of Insomnia always thinks (no wonder why he cannot sleep).

Dark says that Insomnia is the "best impressionist" he's ever met, saying, "He makes himself sound like the person he's keeping up" while whispering "worrisome things in their ears."

Faxon is a veteran voice actor known for voicing characters in Disenchantment, Family Guy, and HouseBroken.

Aparna Nancherla - Quiet

Aparna Nancherla

Rounding out the entities whom Dark and Orion meet along the way is Apart Nancherla as Quiet.

Quiet, as her name suggests, is silent yet charming. Quiet's role is eating (yes, eating) all the noise in the world so that everyone can have a good night's sleep.

Nancherla previously appeared in A Simple Favor, Mythic Quest, and The Drop.

Carla Gugino - Orion's Mom

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino is part of the cast as the voice of Orion's mom.

Orion's Mom gives a piece of memorable advice to her son in the film, telling him, "Feel the fear and do it anyway.”

Gugino is best known for her role as Sally Jupiter in Watchmen. The actress also appeared in San Andreas, Gerald's Game, and American Gangster.

Matt Dellapina - Orion's Dad

Matt Dellapina

Voicing Orion's dad in the Netflix movie is Matt Dellapina.

Orion's dad tries to convince him to join the school's field trip and not overthink the bad things that might happen. He also reassures Orion that he will always be there for him no matter what.

Dellapina previously appeared in For Life, Bull, and Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

Nick Kishiyama - Tycho

Tycho

Tycho (voiced by Nick Kishiyama) is Hypatia's son in the future who owns a time machine.

Kishiyama is a rising star known for his roles in Infinity Train, Dew Drop Diaries, and Trolls Band Together.

Mia Akemi Brown - Hypatia

Mia Akemi Brown

Hypatia is Orion's daughter in the future who is also afraid of the dark. The character is voiced by Mia Akemi Brown.

He tells her about his adventure with Dark to try and overcome her fears.

Brown's most recognizable role is playing Kim Min-Chae in Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Shannon Chan-Kent - Adult Hypatia

Shannon Chan-Kent

Shannon Chan-Kent lends her voice to the adult version of Hypatia.

Chan-Kent is a Canadian actress known for her roles in Woke, Sonic Prime, Life Sentence, and Good Trouble.

Jack Fisher - Richi Panichi

Jack Fisher

Richi Panichi (voiced by Jack Fisher) is Orion's school bully who often calls him "Cryin' Orion."

Panichi mocks him for his fears and he occasionally gives him a hard time in school.

Fisher previously portrayed a young Joe in You and Phineas in NCIS.

Werner Herzog - Narrator

Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog voices the narrator of Orion and the Dark.

Herzog is a veteran director known for his work in Fitzcarraldo, Aguirre, the Wrath of God, and The Enigma of Kasper Hauser.

Shino Nakamichi - Sally

Sally

Sally is Orion's secret crush in school. The character is voiced by Shino Nakamichi.

Orion's fear of talking to Sally is quite a disadvantage since the film implies that Sally seems to like her. She even asked Orion to sit next to her on the school's field trip to the planetarium.

Nakamichi has credits in Halloween Candy and Talking to the Dead.

Ren Hanami - Adult Sally

Ren Hanami

Ren Hanami plays the adult version of Sally. At the end of the movie, it is revealed that Sally ultimately becomes Orion's wife (aww...).

Star Trek fans may recognize Hanami for her role as Director Lee in Star Trek: Picard.

The actress also appeared in Bunk'd, Chaos on the Farm, and Shadow Detective.

Orion in the Dark is now streaming on Netflix.