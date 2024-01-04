2024's Mean Girls will reimagine the original movie and Broadway musical with a new cast of actors.

Saturday Night Live mainstay Lorne Michaels teamed up with comedy legend Tina Fey to develop this 2024 remake based on the stage musical adaptation of 2004's Mean Girls that initially hit Broadway in 2018.

Originally starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, the first take on Mean Girls became an instant comedy classic.

First developed as a Paramount+ exclusive under Tina Fey and directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the musical remake was given a theatrical release in September 2023.

Every Character & Actor in 2024's Mean Girls

Angourie Rice - Cady Heron

Embodying the film's leading character of Cady Heron is 24-year-old Australian star Angourie Rice, with Cady starting this story by moving to a Chicago suburb from Kenya, Africa.

Cady takes on a huge challenge going from a home-schooling environment to a high school setting, where she quickly makes new friends while also learning about the various cliques that dominate the social landscape.

Taking over the role from Lindsay Lohan, Rice is most recognizable for her role in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy as Betty Brant (most recently 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home), and other credits include The Nice Guys, Mare of Easttown, and The Beguiled.

Reneé Rapp - Regina George

Mean Girls's antagonist role is filled by Plastics leader Regina George, played in the 2024 remake by Reneé Rapp after Rachel McAdams took on the pink-adorned villain in 2004.

Cady learns shortly after meeting Regina that she largely runs the social scene at their school, although Cady then plots to infiltrate Regina's plastics while Regina looks to strengthen her hold over the student body.

Largely known for her career as a singer, Rapp's other big on-screen credit comes in Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Auli'i Cravalho - Janis 'Imi'ike

When Cady first arrives at her new school, she quickly makes a friend in Janis 'Imi'ike, portrayed in the Mean Girls reboot by Auli'i Cravalho as she takes over the role from 2004's Lizzy Caplan

Janis helps get Cady accustomed to her new surroundings and teaches her about the Plastics, and the two of them quickly devise a scheme to get Cady on the inside and take down the Plastics' reign of terror.

Cravalho is best known for her voiceover role as the titular Disney heroine in Moana, and she'll also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming live-action reboot. Her live-action credits include The Power, Darby and the Dead, and Rise.

Christopher Briney - Aaron Samuels

Remembered for the iconic moment when he asked what day it was on October 3, Mean Girls' Aaron Samuels (portrayed in 2004 by Jonathan Bennett) will be played in the 2024 movie by Christopher Briney.

Aaron is first revealed to be Regina's ex-boyfriend, although Cady quickly takes an interest in him before pursuing him throughout the story.

Briney's most notable appearances come in Daliland and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Jaquel Spivey - Damian Hubbard

Upon Janis' debut in the story, she introduces Cady to her best friend Damian Hubbard, played in this movie by Jaquel Spivey after initially being portrayed by Daniel Franzese in the original Mean Girls.

Seen as a fairly flamboyant gay man, Damian helps Cady and Janis with their plot to infiltrate the Plastics. However, he's extra secretive about why he's doing it while holding back information from Cady.

Mean Girls marks Spivey's first major movie credit.

Bebe Wood - Gretchen Wieners

Bebe Wood joins the Mean Girls cast as Gretchen Wieners - first played by Lacey Chabert in 2004's Mean Girls and arguably the kindest member of Regina George's Plastics clique.

Largely influenced by Regina's mean-spirited nature, Gretchen goes back and forth between expressing a sweeter disposition and a more jealous and vindictive one, continually trying to make "fetch" happen.

Wood is recognizable for her roles in Love, Victor, The Real O'Neals, and The New Normal.

Avantika Vandanapu - Karen Shetty

Avantika Vandanapu takes over for Amanda Seyfried as she appears in the Mean Girls remake as Karen Shetty - a member of the Plastics who isn't exactly with the rest of the group attention-wise all the time.

Known for her unique method of predicting when it will rain, she often expresses her frustrations with her intellectual challenges as she tries to keep up with her friends.

Vandanapu's biggest film and TV credits are in Senior Year, Spin, and Diary of a Future President.

Brian Altemus - Shane Oman

Brian Altemus' Shane Oman (first played by Diego Klattenhoff) is one of the more popular kids at the school in Mean Girls, known for being a member of the Varsity Jocks clique.

While Regina was dating Aaron Samuels, she also began a secret affair with Shane, which Cady then finds out and hopes to use to her advantage.

Altemus' biggest credits include Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and The Time Traveler's Wife.

Tina Fey - Ms. Norbury

Along with her role as the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey becomes one of only two actors from the original 2004 Mean Girls movie to return for the remake as she plays Ms. Norbury once again.

Ms. Norbury is Cady's math teacher who is quickly impressed by her new student's intellect, although the two go through some tough times as she notices Cady ignoring her studies in favor of infiltrating the Plastics.

Fey is a comedy legend known for her work as a writer and star on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, and she's also seen in more recent projects like Only Murders in the Building, A Haunting in Venice, and Soul.

Tim Meadows - Principal Duvall

Joining Fey from the original movie's cast is fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows, who will reprise his role as Principal Duvall.

Duvall oversees everything happening at North Shore High School, doing his best to handle the chaos once secrets become public and infighting ensues in the school halls.

Meadows' biggest shows and movies include The Ladies Man, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jenna Fischer - Mrs. Heron

Longtime Hollywood veteran Jenna Fischer joins the 2024 Mean Girls cast as Cady's mom, Mrs. Heron, originally played in 2004 by Ana Gasteyer.

Cady's mom does everything she can to support her daughter during their move to the United States, although she's not afraid to lay down the law if needed.

Fischer's most notable role is that of Pam Beesly in The Office, and she's also seen in Slither, Blades of Glory, The Giant Mechanical Man, and Splitting Up Together.

Busy Philipps - Mrs. George

After Amy Poehler became a fan-favorite playing Regina George's mother in 2004, Busy Phillips will take over the role in the 2024 Mean Girls remake.

Phillips is recognizable for her work in He's Just Not That Into You, Made of Honor, CougarTown, and Girls5eva.

Jon Hamm - Coach Carr

Jon Hamm looks to make his imprint on the Mean Girls reboot as Coach Carr, first played in 2004 by Dwayne Hill and best known in the original movie for telling his students that they "will get chlamydia and die" if they have sex.

Hamm is best known for his roles in Mad Men, The Town, Bridesmaids, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Ashley Park - Madame Park

After portraying Gretchen Wieners on Broadway, Ashley Park will take on a new role as Madame Park in the Mean Girls film adaptation, although there are no details released on her character.

Park's biggest credits include Joy Ride, Emily in Paris, Beef, and Only Murders in the Building.

Mahi Alam - Kevin Ganatra

Mahi Alam takes on the role of Kevin Ganatra, a version of Rajiv Surendra's fan-favorite character Kevin Gnapoor from the original Mean Girls movie.

In the original film, Kevin was the president of the school's mathletes club who had a major crush on Janis, and he also brought Cady onto the team after learning about her math skills.

Alam's only credits come in American Born Chinese, New Amsterdam, and Strangers.

Connor Ratliff - Mr. Rapp

Connor Ratliff will portray a new character in the Mean Girls musical movie, playing a teacher named Mr. Rapp.

Ratliff is recognizable for his work on The George Lucas Talk Show, The Great North, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Mean Girls will debut in theaters on Friday, January 12.