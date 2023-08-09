Only Murders in the Building Season 3's cast features franchise newcomers and returning actors from previous seasons.

The hit Hulu series revolves around three strangers who love true crime podcasts that eventually team up to investigate a death in their apartment building.

While Only Murders in the Building showcased surprising guest stars, such as Sting and Amy Schumer in its first two seasons, Season 3 is expected to highlight more actors while keeping the spotlight on its star-studded cast.

Every Actor in Only Murders in the Building Season 3

1.) Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin

Veteran actor Steve Martin returns in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Charles-Haden Savage, a former TV star from the hit 90s crime drama Brazzos and a good neighbor and resident of Arconia.

After surviving his ex who turned out to be a murderer in Season 1, and rekindling his bond with his daughter in Season 2, Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage is expected to have a fresh start in Season 3 with a new romantic relationship and a potential career in theatre.

Martin is best known for his roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride, and Pink Panther.

2.) Martin Short - Oliver Putnam

Martin Short

Martin Short reprises his role as Oliver Putnam, a former Broadway director who spearheaded the titular podcast alongside Charles-Haden Savage and Mabel Mora.

Putnam's theater play, Death Rattle, is pushed into the forefront in Season 3 after his lead actor died on stage.

Short worked with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin in Father of the Bride and Three Amigos. The actor's other credits include How I Met Your Mother, The Morning Show, and Frankenweenie.

3.) Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a young artist whose expertise is to rely on hard facts to solve murders alongside Putnam and Savage.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3's trailer revealed that Mabel seems excited to bring the gang back together to solve the latest murder mystery, which isn't surprising since she spent a year without cracking a case.

Gomez is an accomplished singer whose acting credits include Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, and The Dead Don't Die.

4.) Michael Cyril Creighton - Howard Morris

Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton plays Howard Morris in Only Murders in the Building Season 3, a resident from Arconia who loves cats and Oliver's assistant in the Broadway play.

The actor has been promoted from recurring to a series regular in Season 3, indicating that he has a significant role to play in the upcoming season.

Creighton is best known for his role in Jack in the Box, The Post, Game Night, and Spotlight.

5.) Tina Fey - Cinda Canning

Tina Fey

Tina Fey portrays a recurring character named Cinda Canning, the host of the true-crime podcast, All is Not Ok in Oklahoma, which is a parody of Serial.

Fey is a veteran comedian best known for her roles in Baby Mama, Date Night, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

6.) Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Detective Donna Williams

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph reprises her role in Season 3 as Detective Donna Williams. In Season 1, Williams initially closed the case of Tim Kono's murder, but she becomes interested again after her wife listened to the true-crime podcast.

In Season 2, the detective played a significant role in setting up the arrest of Bunny Folger's killer. Only Murders in the Building Season 3's trailer confirmed that Williams will be the lead detective again, helping the main trio to find out who killed Ben Glenroy.

Randolph is known for her roles in The Idol, The Lost City, and The Holdovers.

7.) Ryan Broussard - Will Putnam

Ryan Broussard

Ryan Broussard plays Will Putnam, Oliver's son in Only Murders in the Building.

Considering that Oliver's theater play is front and center in Season 3, Will could show up as his father's support system, especially now that murder is taking the spotlight.

Broussard is known for his roles in A Christmas Journey, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Geostorm.

8.) Jason Veasey - Jonathan

Jason Veasey

Jason Veasey portrays Jonathan, Howard Morris' neighbor and love interest in Only Murders in the Building.

Given that Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard) was promoted to a series regular, Jonathan is also expected to have more screen time in Season 3.

Veasey's past credits include American Gangster and A Shot Through the Wall.

9.) Paul Rudd - Ben Glenroy

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd plays Ben Glenroy in Only Murders in the Building, the lead actor who dies on the Broadway stage, essentially kickstarting the events of Season 3.

Although Rudd's Ben Glenory died in the opening minutes of the series, the trailer confirmed that the actor will still play a prominent role in the flashbacks leading to his character's murder during opening night.

Rudd is best known for portraying Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor's other credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Clueless, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

10.) Meryl Streep - Loretta Durkin

Meryl Streep

Perhaps one of the most surprising additions in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is the involvement of award-winning actress Meryl Streep in its stellar cast.

Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, one of the cast members of Oliver's Broadway musical and the trailer indicated that Ben sees her as a rival. The footage also made it clear that she's one of the suspects in Ben's murder.

The Academy Award winner is known for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Mamma Mia!, and The Devil Wears Prada.

11.) Ashley Park - Kimber

Ashley Park

Ashley Park plays Kimber, one of the cast members of Oliver's theater play and another potential suspect in Ben's murder.

Interestingly, Park is a real-life Broadway star, portraying the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Mean Girls musical adaptation. The actress' other on-screen roles include Emily in Paris and Joy Ride.

12.) Jesse Williams - Tobert

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams portrays Tobert, a documentarian who is interested in the main trio's murder case.

The Season 3 trailer teased that Tobert could be involved in a potential romance side plot with Selena Gomez's Mabel, making this interesting for both characters and the case itself.

Williams is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, The Cabin in the Woods, and The Butler.

13.) Jane Lynch - Sazz Pataki

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch portrays Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double who covers for him in stunts and sex scenes on the '90s show Brazzos.

It is unknown how Sazz fits in Season 3, but a brief glimpse of the character in the show's trailer suggests that she appears to offer another pep talk to Charles amid the ongoing murder case.

Lynch's past credits include Glee, Role Models, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

14.) Jackie Hoffman - Uma Heller

Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman reprises her role as Uma Heller in Season 3, one of the residents of Arconia and the best friend of Season 2 murder victim Bunny Folger.

In Only Murders in the Building, Uma is usually portrayed as a grumpy old woman, and based on the trailer, it is expected that the same attitude will carry over in Season 3.

Hoffman's credits include Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde, 30 Rock, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

15.) Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick

Appearing in a brief shot in the trailer, Matthew Broderick is part of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, but his role is still a mystery.

Little is known about the actor's involvement, though he is reported to be playing "an exaggerated version of his theatrical self" in a later episode in the season.

Broderick is known for his roles in 1998's Godzilla, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Inspector Gadget.

16.) Andrea Martin - Joy

Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin reprises her role as Joy in Only Murders in the Building Season 3, serving as Charles' love interest.

Martin is known for her roles in Modern Family, The Good Fight, and Will & Grace.

17.) Don Darryl Rivera - Bobo

Don Darryl Rivera

Don Darryl Rivera plays Bobo, one of the cast members of Oliver's Broadway play in Season 3.

Rivera's past credits include Let the Right One In and playing Iago in the Aladdin musical adaptation.

18.) Gerald Caesar - Ty

Gerald Caesar

Gerald Caesar portrays Ty, another cast member of Death Rattle.

Caesar is known for his roles in Dear Evan Hansen and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

19.) Wesley Taylor - Clifford Demeo

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor plays Clifford "Cliff" Demeo in Season 3, one of the producers of Death Rattle.

Taylor is known for his roles in Smash and Indoor Boys.

20.) Linda Emond - Donna Demeo

Linda Emond

Linda Emond portrays Donna Demeo, Cliff's mother and another producer of Oliver's play, Death Rattle.

Emond is known for her roles in Gemini Man, Jenny's Wedding, and Causeway.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.