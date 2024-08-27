Only Murders in the Building Season 4 introduces exciting new additions to its cast, such as Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis.

The latest season of the hit mystery and comedy series from Hulu returns with another murder as Charle's close friend and stunt double, Sazz Pataki, (Jane Lynch) was unexpectedly killed in the final moments of Season 3.

Aside from unpacking the case, Only Murders in the Building's main trio (Charles, Mabel, and Oliver) moves into bigger things in Hollywood as their podcast is being adapted into a feature-length movie.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiered on Hulu on August 27.

Every Main Cast Member of Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin

Steve Martin leads the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 as Charles-Haden Savage, a former TV star from the hit 90s crime drama Brazzos and one of the main hosts of the titular podcast.

Season 4's premiere sees Charles preoccupied because Sazz is not answering his texts and calls.

Sazz's death is expected to anchor Charles' major storyline in the new season. It is also revealed that the killer is actually targeting him and not his friend, essentially putting his life in danger.

Martin is best known for his roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride, and Pink Panther.

Martin Short - Oliver Putnam

Martin Short

Martin Short reprises his role as Oliver Putnam, a Broadway director who is still relishing the success of Season 3's Death Razzle Dazzle and is also one of the main hosts of the titular podcast.

However, things take a turn after he learns that Death Razzle Dazzle has been canceled, meaning that his newly revived career is in jeopardy.

After learning that Paramount Pictures is leaning toward creating a movie centered around Only Murders in the Building, Oliver will do everything to make it happen, even though Mabel is not initially on board with the idea.

He also has to deal with his complex relationship with Loretta who is now based in Los Angeles.

Short worked with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin in Father of the Bride and Three Amigos. The actor's other credits include How I Met Your Mother, The Morning Show, and Frankenweenie.

Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez

Rounding out the main trio of hosts of the Only Murders in the Building podcast is Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.

Mabel is the glue that keeps the group together since she has a keen eye for details when it comes to solving a murder case.

In Season 4, Mabel's life is in shambles after being homeless and jobless.

She is offended by the fact that the movie's script portrays her as someone who is traumatized and mumbling, leading to her making a deal with the studio to change that portrayal while also getting a rich amount of money on the side.

Gomez is an accomplished singer whose acting credits include Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, and The Dead Don't Die.

Michael Cyril Creighton - Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton returns in Season 4 as Howard, a cat lover and a resident of Arconia who is also a friend of the main trio.

Howard now owns a new dog named Gravy at the start of the season and he also tries to convince Mabel to start a podcast about animals.

Creighton can be seen in Jack in the Box, The Post, Game Night, and Spotlight.

Meryl Streep - Loretta Durkin

Meryl Streep

After a stellar performance in Season 3, Meryl Streep is back as Loretta Durkin, a former cast member of Death Razzle Dazzle who is now Oliver's girlfriend.

Unlike Oliver, Loretta's career is highly successful after moving to Los Angeles to become part of a new TV show.

The Academy Award winner's notable credits include Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Mamma Mia!, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Zach Galifianakis - Himself/Oliver

Zach Galifianakis joins the world of Only Murders in the Building as himself who portrays Oliver in the big-screen adaptation of the podcast.

Upon their first meeting, Oliver is not exactly thrilled that Galifianakis is playing him on the big screen.

Galifianakis is a veteran comedian known for his roles in The Hangover trilogy, Due Date, and It's Kind of a Funny Story.

Eugene Levy - Himself/Charles

Eugene Levy

Another newcomer in Season 4 is Eugene Levy as he plays himself and the movie version of Charles.

Eugene tells Charles that he is a big fan of Brazzos and he even voiced his character in the French version of the 90s crime TV drama.

Levy previously appeared in the American Pie film series, Schitt's Creek, and Splash.

Eva Longoria - Herself/Mabel

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is part of Season 4's cast as she plays herself who will portray the movie version of Mabel in the feature film.

Eva reveals that she is an aged-up version of Mabel since the focus groups found the age gap between the trio as "creepy."

Longoria's most recognizable role is playing Gabrielle Solis in over 250 episodes of Desperate Housewives. The actress also appeared in Harsh Times, The Sentinel, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Scott Bakula - Himself

Scott Bakula

Scott Bakula guest stars as himself in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 1.

Scott talks to Charles about not getting ahold of Sazz, causing more concerns about the true fate of his friend.

Bakula has credits in Quantum Leap, American Beauty, and Behind the Candelabra.

Catherine Cohen - Trina Brothers

Catherine Cohen

Catherine Cohen joins the cast as Trina Brothers, one half of the Brothers Sisters who serves as the director of the feature-length movie.

Cohen is a comedian known for her roles in The Lovebirds, Search Party, and Slow Machine.

Jin Ha - Marshall

Jin Ha

Jin Ha appears as Marshall, the screenwriter of Only Murders in the Building movie. He observes the main trio to help write his screenplay while they are in Los Angeles.

Ha previously starred in Civil War, Pachinko, and Flying Lessons.

Molly Shannon - Bev Melon

Molly Shannon

Bev Melon (played by Molly Shannon) is a Paramount Pictures executive who pitched the idea of making a feature-length film about Only Murders in the Building.

She is the one who has been relentlessly sending emails to the main trio to make them agree to the film.

Shannon can be seen in The White Lotus, Superstar, and Because She's Ugly.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Detective Dee Williams

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns as Detective Dee Williams, the lead detective who occasionally helps the main trio unpack their murder cases.

Randolph is known for her roles in The Idol, The Lost City, and The Holdovers.

Jane Lynch - Sazz Pataki

Jane Lynch

At the center of Season 4's new murder case is Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double and close friend.

Before she died, Sazz told Charles that she needed to talk to him about something "sensitive," indicating that she was aware that her friend was a murder target.

Lynch's past credits include Glee, Role Models, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Teddy Coluca - Lester

Teddy Coluca

Teddy Coluca plays Lester, Arconia's doorman who calls Charles about trying to fix the bullet hole in his window that led to the discovery of Jane's cremated body.

Coluca's notable credits include Blacklist, Abe, Hot Air, and The Girl in the Park.

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani guest stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 4 as one of the residents living next to the Arconia who is presumed by the main trio as a potential suspect.

Nanjiani is best known for his roles in Marvel Studios' Eternals, Big Sick, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Richard Kind

Richard Kind

Another one of the nearby residents who is the presumed suspect is played by veteran actor Richard Kind.

Kind has over 290 credits to his name, with roles in Inside Out, Argo, and Gotham.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is now streaming on Hulu.

