Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2 featured a star-studded lineup of guest stars, including the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Season 4 of Hulu's comedy and murder mystery series takes a break from the Hollywood ventures of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver as Episode 2 dives deep into their investigation behind Sazz's death and the suspect behind it.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2 premiered on Hulu on September 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 2

Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin

Steve Martin returns to portray Charles-Haden Savage, a former TV star who is now part of the famous Only Murders in the Building podcast which is set to be adapted into a motion picture in Season 4.

Before venturing into the bright lights of Hollywood, though, Charles spearheads the investigation behind the death of his best friend and stunt double, Sazz.

Season 4, Episode 2 sees Charles reeling from guilt since he blames himself for Sazz's death after realizing that the killer's target is him and not his friend.

He also has to deal with properly paying tribute to Sazz by finding out what to do with her ashes before the police officially starts the investigation.

Martin can be seen in Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride, and Pink Panther.

Martin Short - Oliver Putnam

Martin Short

Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short) is a once-successful Broadway director who uses the movie adaptation of Only Murders in the Building podcast as his way of regaining glory for his career as well as potentially luring back her girlfriend, Loretta, into his life.

He teams up with Mabel in Episode 2 to begin interviewing the residents of the West Tower to find out potential suspects who have bad blood for either Sazz or Charles.

Short previously starred with Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin in Father of the Bride and Three Amigos. The actor's other credits include How I Met Your Mother, The Morning Show, and Frankenweenie.

Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez brings Mabel Mora to life in Only Murders in the Building. She is part of the main trio alongside Charles and Oliver who serves as the host of the titular podcast.

Aside from her quarter-life crisis where she is currently homeless, Mabel helps Charles navigate the loss of Sazz while also teaming up with Oliver to interview possible suspects.

She also uses her analytical skills to find clues and connections that could tie the killer to both Charles and Sazz.

Gomez is an accomplished singer whose acting credits include Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, and The Dead Don't Die.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Detective Dee Williams

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns in Season 4, Episode 2 as Detective Dee Williams.

Detective Williams is the reliable investigator who has helped the main trio in their previous cases.

She makes a comeback in the latest episode to inform Charles that Jan (Season 1's suspect) has escaped prison.

Randolph previously appeared in The Idol, The Lost City, and The Holdovers.

Jane Lynch - Sazz Pataki

Jane Lynch

While Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki already died at the end of Season 3 and is at the center of the investigation in Season 4, the character still appears as visions to Charles, describing herself as her friend's "subconscious."

Sazz talks to Charles about the case, the looming suspect, and their shared history together.

Lynch is known for her roles in Glee, Role Models, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Kumail Nanjiani - Christmas-All-The-Time-Guy

Kumail Nanjiani

One of the exciting guest stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is comedian Kumail Nanjiani who plays a West Tower resident dubbed as "Christmas-All-The-Time-Guy."

Based on the character's name, it's self-explanatory since Nanjiani's character celebrates Christmas all year round. He is potentially seen by Mabel and Oliver as a potential suspect.

Nanjiani has credits in Marvel Studios' Eternals, Big Sick, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Richard Kind - Stink-Eye Joe

Richard Kind

Richard Kind is another newcomer to the world of Only Murders in the Building and he plays another West Tower resident named "Stink-Eye Joe."

Season 4, Episode 2 reveals that the evil glare that Kind's character showcases whenever he looks outside the window is due to his pink eye and some would think that he should be named "Pink Eye Joe" instead.

Stink-Eye Joe later tours Mabel and Oliver into the apartment complex, introducing them to his neighbors.

Kind has over 290 credits to his name, with roles in Inside Out, Argo, and Gotham.

Daphne Rubin-Vega - Inez

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Leading the so-called Sauce Family in the West Tower is Daphne Rubin-Vega's Inez.

Inez's family spends a good chunk of their day stirring and making sauce. She also has a childhood crush on Charles.

Fans may recognize Daphne Rubin-Vega for her roles in Wild Things, In the Heights, and Jack Goes Boating.

Desmin Borges - Alfonso

Desmin Borges

Desmin Borges is part of the cast as Alfonso, Inez's husband who leads the "Oh, Hell!" game of slicing off a ham in their bathroom whenever a player wins a turn in an unnamed game.

Borges' most recognizable role is playing Edgar Quintero in over 60 episodes of You're the Worst. The actor can also be seen in Utopia, Shotgun Wedding, and Private Life.

Amy Ryan - Jan

Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan returns as Jan, Season 1's suspect who escaped from prison by using parkour (yes, it's true) to pay Charles a visit in Season 4, Episode 2.

Jan tells Charles that she immediately went to him because she believes that there is another killer in the building who wants him dead.

Ryan's past notable credits include Gone Baby Gone, Birdman, and Win Win.

Lilian Rebelo - Ana

Lilian Rebelo

Lilian Rebelo stars as Ana, Inez and Alfonso's daughter who accidentally informs Mabel and Oliver about Dudenoff's apartment which could be tied to Sazz's killer.

Only Murders in the Building is Rebelo's first major acting credit.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 are now streaming on Hulu.