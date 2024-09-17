Paul Rudd returns to the world of Only Murders in the Building as an unexpected guest star in Season 4, Episode 4.

The latest episode of the hit Hulu mystery comedy series continues Charles, Mabel, and Oliver's investigation behind Sazz's death and their quest to find the truth leads them to meet a surprising new character that has a familiar face.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 4 premiered on Hulu on September 17.

Every Main Cast Member of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 4

Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin

Steve Martin reprises his role as Charles-Haden Savage, a former TV star who is mourning the death of his best friend and stunt double, Sazz Pataki.

He is still feeling guilty over his friend's demise since he believes that he is the killer's target.

In Season 4, Episode 4, Charles continues his investigation while also paying tribute to Sazz by setting up a funeral for her at the Concussions bar for stunt people.

Martin is best known for his roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride, and Pink Panther.

Martin Short - Oliver Putnam

Martin Short

Martin Short returns as Oliver Putnam, a once-successful Broadway director and actor who wants another crack at the spotlight to keep up with his famous girlfriend, Loretta Durkin.

Season 4, Episode 4 sees Oliver stressing over the fact that Loretta might be seeing another man in Los Angeles. He even makes a fake Instagram account to spy on her.

Short worked with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin in Father of the Bride and Three Amigos.

The actor's other credits include How I Met Your Mother, The Morning Show, and Frankenweenie.

Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez brings Mabel Mora to life in Only Murders in the Building. She serves as the glue that keeps the main trio together in the series.

Mabel, though, continues to struggle with her expenses in Season 4, Episode 4, and she sees herself squatting in M. Dudenoff's apartment at West Arconia.

She also uncovers a dark secret that the West Tower residents are hiding from everyone.

Gomez is an accomplished singer whose acting credits include Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, and The Dead Don't Die.

Michael Cyril Creighton - Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton is back as Howard, an animal lover and a loyal friend of the main trio who also lives in the Arconia.

Howard's story in Season 4, Episode 4 centers around him trying to convince Mabel to help him with his Animal Jobs podcast. He also tries to audition for a role in the Only Murders in the Building movie.

Creighton has credits in Jack in the Box, The Post, Game Night, and Spotlight.

Paul Rudd - Glenn Stubbins

Paul Rudd

In surprising fashion, Paul Rudd returns as Ben Glenroy's stunt double, Glenn Stubbins.

To those unaware, Ben Glenroy was the murder victim of Season 3, and seeing a familiar face make a comeback sent shockwaves to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.

Glenn has an Irish accent who stomps over imaginary rats whenever he feels like it.

He agrees to help Charles get inside one of the hidden rooms in the Concussions bar in exchange for a job at the upcoming Only Murders in the Building movie.

Rudd is best known for portraying Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) in the MCU. The actor also has credits in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Parks and Recreation.

Catherine Cohen - Trina Brothers

Catherine Cohen

Trina Brothers (played by Catherine Cohen) is one half of the Brothers Sisters who is set to direct the Only Murders in the Buildings movie.

She briefly appears in Season 4, Episode 4 during Howard's audition.

Cohen is a comedian known for her roles in The Lovebirds, Search Party, and Slow Machine.

Molly Shannon - Bev Melon

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon appears as Bev Melon, the producer of the feature-length Only Murders in the Building movie and a Paramount Pictures executive.

After also appearing in Howard's audition, Bev makes a shocking entrance in the final moments of the episode on Sazz's property and holds the main trio at gunpoint.

Shannon previously appeared in The White Lotus, Superstar, and Because She's Ugly.

Jane Lynch - Sazz Pataki

Jane Lynch

Despite her character's death, Jane Lynch continues to appear as Charles' best friend and stunt double, Sazz Pataki.

Sazz shows up in Charles' dreams to keep telling him about "paradise," which means Paradise New Jersey where the trio finds Sazz's unopened impact academy.

Sazz's friends at the Concussions bar also give her a powerful tribute, with Charles leading the way.

Lynch's notable credits include Glee, Role Models, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Kumail Nanjiani - Rudy Thurber

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani plays Rudy Thurber, who is also known as Christmas-All-The-Time-Guy of the West Tower.

Rudy appears alongside the other West Tower residents to confront Mabel about living inside Dudenoff's apartment.

It is also revealed that he has an unhinged girlfriend named Helga from Finland.

Nanjiani is best known for his roles in Marvel Studios' Eternals, Big Sick, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Richard Kind - Vince Fish

Richard Kind

Richard Kind returns as West Tower resident Vince Fish (aka Stink-Eye-Joe) who has a pink eye condition.

Vince reveals to Mabel that he and the rest of the West Arconia residents are running a rent control scheme. He says that all of them are illegally subletting rent-controlled apartments from Professor Dudenoff.

They give him $200 for rent in exchange for a delicious ham from Portugal.

Kind has over 290 credits to his name, with roles in Inside Out, Argo, and Gotham.

Daphne Rubin-Vega - Inez

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega is back as Inez, another West Tower resident who has a huge crush on Charles.

She is present during the huge revelation about their rent control scheme that they have been doing for years.

Fans may recognize Daphne Rubin-Vega for her roles in Wild Things, In the Heights, and Jack Goes Boating.

Desmin Borges - Alfonso

Desmin Borges

Desmin Borges' Alfonso is Inez's husband who is also part of the rent control scheme.

Borges' most recognizable role is playing Edgar Quintero in over 60 episodes of You're the Worst.

The actor can also be seen in Utopia, Shotgun Wedding, and Private Life.

Lilian Rebelo - Ana

Lilian Rebelo

Lilian Rebelo stars as Ana, Inez and Alfonso's daughter who has a huge crush on Rudy.

Only Murders in the Building is Rebelo's first major acting credit.

Veanne Cox - Dr. Maggie

Veanne Cox

Veanne Cox guest stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 4 as Dr. Maggie, a chiropractor who holds her practice inside the Concussions bar.

She is instrumental in helping the stunt people with their problems, may it be physical or emotional.

Maggie tells Charles about Sazz's problems, including a longstanding chronic pain that she didn't tell him.

Cox previously appeared in You've Got Mail, Two Weeks Notice, and The Mandalorian.

Michael McFadden - Concussions Bartender

Michael McFadden

Michael McFadden plays the Concussions Bartender who doesn't trust Charles, Mabel, and Oliver upon entering the bar since he believes that they are only present to investigate Sazz's death and not honor their friend.

McFadden's notable credits include Bull, Blue Bloods, and The Tick.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is streaming on Hulu.