Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5 reunites Dinner for Schmucks co-stars Paul Rudd and Zach Galifianakis alongside a wealth of guest stars.

The latest episode, "Adaptation," highlights some of the crew members of the podcast's movie adaptation from Paramount Pictures, giving a good chunk of its screentime to the movie's writer, Marshall, and its producer, Bev Melon.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5 premiered on Hulu on September 24.

Every Main Cast Member of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 5

Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin

Spearheading the investigation behind his stunt double and best friend's murder is Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage.

The former Brazzos TV star is still feeling the guilt over his friend's death, knowing full well that he might be the killer's target.

He brings Detective Williams into the fold to show him his murder boards in order to find the real culprit. Charles also unexpectedly works with the Only Murders in the Building movie's screenwriter, Marshall, to unearth clues about the murder.

Martin has credits in Cheaper by the Dozen, Father of the Bride, and Pink Panther.

Martin Short - Oliver Putnam

Martin Short

Martin Short is back as Oliver Putnam, a Broadway-director-turned-podcast-host who is reeling from the fact that his Hollywood girlfriend, Loretta, has a new muscular romantic interest, Jack Jonk.

Oliver is clearly jealous (and threatened) with Jonk and he is out to prove to everyone that he is still strong and active despite his age.

Short's notable credits include Father of the Bride, Three Amigos, How I Met Your Mother, The Morning Show, and Frankenweenie.

Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez reprises her role as Mabel Mora, Charles and Oliver's co-host and best friend who is struggling from the fact that she is still homeless despite currently squatting inside M. Dudenoff's apartment.

In Season 4, Episode 5, Mabel finally receives her life rights checks for the movie, but she feels unsure on what to do with the money.

Charles, though, tells her to be proud that she is a podcast producer and she accepts it because she feels that the title fits her.

Gomez is an accomplished singer whose acting credits include Wizards of Waverly Place, Spring Breakers, and The Dead Don't Die.

Michael Cyril Creighton - Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton plays Howard, the trio's neighbor at the Arconia who is also their loyal friend.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 5 sees Howard now working as a production assistant for the movie after failing to get an on-screen part.

Creighton can be seen in Jack in the Box, The Post, Game Night, and Spotlight.

Zach Galifianakis - Himself/Oliver

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis is back to play himself who is portraying Oliver in the Only Murders in the Building movie.

Zach reunites with Oliver during the promotional shoot for the film and he tells him about the latest script update where he needs to portray his character as more of an insecure man.

Galifianakis is known for his roles in The Hangover trilogy, Due Date, and It's Kind of a Funny Story.

Eugene Levy - Himself/Charles

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy portrays himself who is set to play Charles in the upcoming movie adaptation of the podcast.

During an awkward encounter between him and Charles holding hands for an impromptu dance routine, this is where he realizes that Sazz might've been killed by two people instead of one.

Levy previously starred in the American Pie film series, Schitt's Creek, and Splash.

Eva Longoria - Herself/Mabel

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria plays herself who will portray Mabel in the new movie adaptation for the podcast.

Eva assists the main trio to unpack the Tacky Mats during the promo shoot by playing the "crazy celebrity" card on set. Doing this would help them figure out the matching shoe type that they found in Dudenoff's apartment.

Longoria's most recognizable role is playing Gabrielle Solis in over 250 episodes of Desperate Housewives. The actress also appeared in Harsh Times, The Sentinel, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Paul Rudd - Glen Stubbins

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd returns as Ben Glenroy's stunt double named Glen Stubbins after first making an appearance in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 4.

It is revealed in the latest episode that he is now working as Oliver and Zach's stunt double for the upcoming movie.

Rudd's most recognizable role is portraying Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) in the MCU.

The actor also has credits in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Parks and Recreation.

Catherine Cohen - Trina Brothers

Catherine Cohen

Catherine Cohen plays Trina, one-half of the Brothers sisters who serves as the directors of the Only Murders in the Building movie.

Trina leads the efforts for the promotional movie shoot of the movie. Later in the episode, she and her sister are deemed by the main trio as suspects afte realizing that Sazz's death is a two-person job instead of one.

Cohen appeared in The Lovebirds, Search Party, and Slow Machine.

Siena Werber - Tawny Brothers

Siena Werber

Siena Werber is back as Tawny Brothers, Tina's sister and fellow director who is stronger than she looks, which is why the main trio thinks that she can easily take part in Sazz's two-person murder job.

Werber is known for her roles in The Sympathizer, Brand New Cherry Flavor, and Room for Error.

Jin Ha - Marshall

Jin Ha

A good chunk of Season 4, Episode 5's screentime is given to Jin Ha's Marshall, the screenwriter of the Only Murders in the Building feature film.

Marshall's backstory is unpacked in the new episode and it is revealed that he has imposter syndrome. He even uses a fake beard to make him look like his idol, award-winning screenwriter Charles Kaufman.

Marshall spends time with the main trio, helping them unearth new clues about the case while also getting more information for his screenplay.

Ha previously starred in Civil War, Pachinko, and Flying Lessons.

Molly Shannon - Bev Melon

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon stars as Bev Melon, a Paramount Pictures executive who gives the go-ahead to the Only Murders in the Building movie and the one responsible in recruiting the main trio.

At the end of Season 4, Episode 4, Bev is in hot water after the trio found her in Sazz's property before holding them at gun point.

It is revealed that Bev received a voice message from Sazz warning her about a problem with the movie, leading her to believe that someone working on the film may have something to do with Sazz's death.

She also has the perfect alibi during the night Sazz died since she is not present at the Arconia due to being invited at Variety's Hollywood party.

Shannon has credits in The White Lotus, Superstar, and Because She's Ugly.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - Detective Dee Williams

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Detective Dee Williams (played by Da'Vine Joy Randolph) is the investigator who helps the main trio unearth clues for their podcast.

The detective returns after being invited by Charles to view his murder boards to try and learn more about the investigation.

Randolph is known for her roles in The Idol, The Lost City, and The Holdovers.

Teddy Coluca - Lester

Teddy Coluca

Teddy Coluca stars as Lester, the Arconia's door man who appears in Charles' reenactment of Sazz's murder.

Coluca's notable credits include Blacklist, Abe, Hot Air, and The Girl in the Park.

John McEnroe - Random Passerby

John McEnroe

John McEnroe makes a cameo as a random passerby who yells at Oliver during his reneactment of the killer's escape from Charles' apartment.

He also recreates his iconic, "You cannot be serious!," line during his first round match against Tim Gullikson during the grass-court Major in 1981.

McEnroe previously appeared in Mr. Deeds, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, and Jack and Jill.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere on Hulu every Tuesday at midnight PT.