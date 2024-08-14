Tell Me Lies Season 2 received an official release date on Hulu and it is expected to come sooner rather than later.

While the series was renewed for Season 2 in November 2022 (per Variety), it took a while before Tell Me Lies returned to the small screen.

Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the series revolves around a couple (Lucy and Stephen) who navigate the ups and downs of a relationship.

Season 1 ended with Stephen pursuing Diana instead of Lucy and the revelation that he has something to do with Macy's death.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Schedule

Jackson White & Grace Van Patten

According to The Futon Critic, Tell Me Lies Season 2 is set for a two-episode premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, September 4 and it will be released at midnight pacific time.

After the two-episode premiere, new episodes will be released every Wednesday on the streaming service simultaneously, leading up to its Season 2 finale (Episode 8) on October 16.

Here is the confirmed release date schedule of Tell Me Lies Season 2 on Hulu:

Episode 1 - Wednesday, September 4

Episode 2 - Wednesday, September 4

Episode 3 - Wednesday, September 11

Episode 4 - Wednesday, September 18

Episode 5 - Wednesday, September 25

Episode 6 - Wednesday, October 2

Episode 7 - Wednesday, October 9

Episode 8 - Wednesday, October 16

Tell Me Lies Season 2: What Happens Next?

Tell Me Lies Season 1 ended with numerous reveals that set up an interesting Season 2.

The show's latest trailer reveals that the core cast of characters returning to college, complete with parties and classes infused with sex and drama.

Lucy and Stephen are still not on speaking terms after their messy breakup while the rest of their friends are affected by their newfound dynamic.

Stephen's relationship with Diana is also set to take center stage while Lucy sets his eyes on a new lover: Leo.

Speaking with People, Tell Me Lies creator Meagan Oppenheimer described Season 2 as "more of a war story than a love story," considering that Lucy is "out for revenge."

It appears that Lucy's way of moving on has far more drastic ramifications since she appears to be going all-out in seeking revenge against Stephen and Diana in Season 2.

Tell Me Lies Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.

Read more about other Hulu shows:

The Bear Season 4 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Big Sky Season 4: Will It Ever Release On Hulu?

UnPrisoned Season 3 Gets Hopeful Update from Kerry Washington