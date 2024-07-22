Despite not receiving any official announcement, UnPrisoned Season 3's potential release may have just been teased by one of its stars.

Starring Django Unchained's Kerry Washington, this TV comedy has been streaming on Hulu since it first began back in March 2023.

Season 2 of the series was released on Friday, July 19, with no word of if the show will continue beyond its second batch of episodes.

Will UnPrisoned Season 3 Get Released? Star Shares Hope

Star of Hulu's UnPrisoned, Kerry Washington, shared her hope for a potential Season 3 of the streaming series, getting fans' hopes up for an eventual release.

Sharing her excitement about the show's recently debuted Season 2, Washington took to Instagram to post that (like many of the series' fans) she too would like a Season 3.

Replying to a fan in an Instagram post about the streaming comedy, Washington wrote, "SAME" in response to a commenter saying they "need Season 3 NOW:"

@marciaalexis: "Ok that ending!!! Entire season was wonderful, enjoyed thoroughly! But I need Season 3 NOW!!" Washington: "SAME!!!"

This is one of the first times that Washington (or any other UnPrisoned creative) has even broached the idea of a Season 3 of the Hulu series in a public setting, making some believe that it may be on the way.

If a Season 3 release is inevitable, it still could be quite some time before fans hear anything about it.

Season 2 took roughly six months following the release of Season 1 before it was eventually green-lit (per Variety).

Therefore, if a Season 3 renewal is on the cards, its official announcement may not come until December 2024 or January 2025 (if it were to continue the pattern set by Season 2).

After its renewal announcement, it then took roughly eight months for Season 2 to see the light of day. So, should Season 3 follow that similar release pipeline from Season 2, that would put a potential release date sometime in mid-fall 2025.

What Could Happen in UnPrisoned Season 3?

Given there has been no official announcement of UnPrisoned Season 3, word on a synopsis or plot summary for the next chapter in the series has been expectably quiet as well.

But that is not to say no whispers are percolating about where the series could go next.

Thus far, the series has followed Kerry Washington's Paige Alexander, a marriage counselor whose life is up-ended when her husband (and father of her child) gets out of prison and comes home to live with them.

The show's latest season ended on a major cliffhanger, as Paige's mother was brought into the equation, following her healing her relationship and reconciling with her dad in Season 2.

However, no actress was seen playing her mother, as she was simply teased and never shown on-screen.

One can assume, given the prominence of Paige's mother at the end of Season 2, that the character will appear properly in any potential Season 3 storylines.

Speaking with Deadline following the release of Season 2 on Hulu, series creator Tracy MacMillan revealed that the introduction of Paige's mother "made sense" for the season finale, as her reaching out to her mom would not have been possible "without having the support and grounding force of her dad:"

"It felt like a natural way to conclude season two. Once the family is repaired, and Paige knows she can count on her dad and he’s got his foundation, it made sense that that then would lead to her examining the other primary attachment relationship, her mother. It wasn’t something she would be able to do without having the support and grounding force of her dad."

When asked who she would like to see bring Paige's mom to life on screen, MacMillan was quick to say, "Angela Bassett," before describing what she is looking for in an actor for the role:

"Angela Bassett, if you’re interested, we’re here for you. It’s a great role. I really would want to base it on my own biological mother. She was humorous. She was outside the box. She was super smart. She was a very unique, one-of-a-kind person, and I didn’t know her well. I probably met her a handful of times in my life. I come from journalism. I’ve done a lot of reporting on who she was, and I think I would start there. I think she’s going to be just as surprising to audiences as Edwin is. Somebody who gives up her child. we think we know who that person is, and I want to surprise."

While no release information for UnPrisoned Season 3 has been made public, it certainly seems that the creative team behind the series is focused and ready should they be given the green light.

UnPrisoned is now streaming on Hulu.

