Season 4 of Fox's medical drama, The Resident, highlighted the emotional departure of Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor and there is a compelling in-universe reason.

The Resident follows the ups and downs of the medical practitioners working at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mina Okafor is a renowned surgeon at the said hospital who is loved by her peers and patients, and her departure left a gaping hole in the team.

Why Did Shaunette Renée Wilson’s Mina Leave The Resident?

Shaunette Renée Wilson

In The Resident Season 4, Episode 10, Mina and her boyfriend Dr. AJ Austin's (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) trip to Nigeria is derailed by the news that AJ's mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, prompting him to stay put in Atlanta.

While Mina understands the situation, it is revealed that she wants to move away from Chastain and Atlanta altogether to start fresh. This is on top of the conflict between her and Dr. Cain after Cain tried to get Mina deported for testifying against him about his medical malpractice.

The end of the episode sees Mina cherishing her time with her peers at Chastain, ultimately leaving AJ, her friends, and her job behind to move back to Nigeria.

Mina's departure left a sting in the hearts of The Resident fans, considering her prominence in the series.

In an official statement (via The Wrap), Shaunette Renée Wilson revealed that she was the one who decided to leave the series, noting that the producers paved the way to give her character "a wonderful sendoff:"

"After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff. I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of ‘The Resident’ for their support over the last four seasons."

The Resident executive producers (Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, and Peter Elkoff) also released an official statement about Wilson's departure, saying that they honored her request to "leave with gratitude and respect for her contribution to the show:"

"Losing the extraordinary Shaunette is heartbreaking for us, but we are honoring her request to leave with gratitude and respect for her contribution to the show. We want the fans to know that we have lots in store for A.J. as he reels from this loss, and we want Shaunette to know the door is always open."

Why Mina's Departure in The Resident Isn't Surprising

Shaunette Renée Wilson's departure from The Resident is not surprising because stars leaving long-running TV shows have been the norm.

It was unfortunate, though, that the actress was not able to return somewhere down the line as The Resident ended its run after six seasons.

Still, The Resident executive producer Andrew Chapman told Entertainment Weekly in April 2021 that the show is ready to welcome back Wilson in any capacity if she wished to return:

"We're all completely heartbroken. We did not want her to leave. She was so foundational to the DNA of the show. She was always so badass and a truth-teller. We are devastated to lose her, but we have told her the door is always open for her here. There's no ill will at all."

Chapman also praised Wilson's character, Mina, by acknowledging that "she is the future of healthcare" and "it's okay for her to move on:"

"This show is about what's wrong with the American medical system and how healthcare can be so corrupted by money. Mina was incorruptible. She is the future of healthcare. We really wish her well, and it's okay for her to move on. But what was most important to us was that we honor her important contributions to the show and how she helped shape Chastain. Mina is not someone who would wallow in self-pity due to her circumstances."

In a separate interview with TV Line in April 2021, Chapman also shared that they were heartbroken about Wilson's decision, but they were at peace with the idea:

"We knew from pretty much the beginning of the season that Shaunette wanted to exit the show, and that she was going to be allowed to exit the show. We were heartbroken. We love Shaunette, we love the Mina character, we feel like the character of Mina is so baked into the DNA of the show, and she was such a foundational member of the cast — that strong, truth-telling character is so important. But it is what it is, and people move on, so we knew from the beginning that we were going to have to figure out a way to exit her."

Despite Mina's exit, the character's legacy lived on in The Resident as powerful women of color like Jessica Lucas' Billie and Anuja Joshi's Leela continued to make an impact in the series.

The Resident is now streaming on Netflix and Hulu.