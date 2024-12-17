Laura Wright's General Hospital 2024 Exit Scare

Fans are scared as word of Laura Wright's potential departure from General Hospital begins circulating online at the end of 2024.

Wright has been a part of the beloved soap opera for nearly 20 years, taking over from Sarah Brown and Tamara Braun as Carly Spencer in 2005.

Since then, Wright's portrayal of the character has undergone a lot. Known for being stand-offish to most other Port Charles citizens, recent storylines have seen Carly on a tear, calling out some of her fellow community members for past transgressions (infidelity).

Laura Wright General Hospital Exit Scare Explained

Fears are brewing amid the General Hospital fandom as rumors of Laura Wright's exit from the series begin to take hold.

This 2024 exit scare stems from viral social media posts claiming the longtime soap actress is preparing to leave the series in 2025.

As of writing, these rumors remain unfounded and do not seem to have any basis.

However, recent events in the series could potentially point to Laura Wright (and her character, Carly Spencer) departing from the show.

As the residents of Port Charles reel from the shocking attack on Evan Hofer's Dex — which saw the General Hospital police officer stabbed and put on the verge of death — Wright's Carly has gone on the offensive.

The story centered on Carly has followed the longtime thorn in the side of many Port Charles community members as she goes at her neighbors.

This culminated in the December 13 episode of the series when Carly confronted Willow about cheating on Michael. The scandal then took a turn, revealing that Willow is trying to skip town with her and Michael's kids, packing up the car and hopefully escaping scot-free.

Carly discovers this and keeps the information to herself (at least for now), leaving audiences to wonder if she will tell the 'walking on both sides of the law' Michael or let Willow go.

This dramatic tease could spell doom for Carly, though. If she is to keep the information hidden from Michael, that could potentially come with dire consequences, as the Port Charles mod boss has proven that she does not take kindly to traitors.

Upcoming episodes are sure to tackle this, as the series teased that the ball is now in Carly's court. If she keeps what she knows hidden and Michael finds out, it would not be all that surprising if she is killed off in a spout of revenge-fueled rage.

Is Laura Wright Leaving General Hospital?

Despite social media posts indicating the contrary, Laura Wright's departure from General Hospital has not been officially confirmed.

Since these posts appeared online, Wright has not commented on the idea of leaving the show. One would assume that if her departure were imminent, she would be on the record discussing it, especially given the legacy she and her character have on the series.

Carly Spencer has been on the series for nearly 30 years, with Wright playing the character for almost 20. Because of this, if she were to be sunsetted, she would likely receive a retirement tour so that fans could say goodbye to her.

General Hospital recently saw a similarly long-standing character, Kelly Monaco's Sam, exit the series (read more about General Hospital Sam's exit).

While it would not be unheard of for a show like General Hospital to retire two longtime fan-favorite characters so close together, it would be shocking.

All that is to say, there is a possibility Laura Wright may be on the way out of the hit soap opera, but it seems highly unlikely.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and past seasons are available on Hulu.