Ava's General Hospital 2024 Exit Scare Explained

Talk of Ava's potential General Hospital exit hit a fever pitch in recent weeks.

Ava Jerome (played by Maura West) has been a part of the ABC soap opera drama since May 2013. Over her tenure on the show, she has been no stranger to dramatic storylines, going through everything from cancer scares to illicit affairs to scandalous murder.

In recent weeks, the series has been on a tear. The show said goodbye to fan-favorite characters Sam and Violet and saw Ava commit her latest transgression: pushing expecting mother Kristina out of a window and onto the edge of death.

Is Ava Leaving General Hospital?

The General Hospital creative team scared fans into thinking that Maura West's Ava could be getting ready to exit the long-running series.

The November 25 episode of General Hospital centered on Ava's character as she started her trial for pushing Kristina out a window weeks before.

During a heated argument between the two, West's character pushed the expecting mother out the hotel window into the pool below, killing her unborn baby in the process and putting Kristina on a death's door.

Ava's motivation was to hopefully cover up the fact that Kristina knew she had previously killed Connie Falconeri and was seemingly hiding from that.

In the November 25 entry in the series, Ava sees her day in court as various citizens of Port Charles look on to hopefully bring the longtime General Hospital character justice.

Ava's lawyer tries his best to make his case for the attack being a simple accident and that Kristina was responsible for the death of her unborn child. That particular argument is not well met within the courtroom, though.

The episode culminates in Kristina herself taking the stand and describing the events leading up to and during the fall. This leaves things on a cliffhanger as fans wonder what is next in Ava's legal proceedings.

The Ava exit scares come into play regarding what will happen to her after this trial. Some believe that she could be brought to justice for her crimes and sunsetted off the series.

Ava/Maura West's exit from the show has not been confirmed, and as of writing, it remains fan speculation. Even if the character is forced to go to jail for what she did to Kristina, that has not stopped her before.

Ava previously escaped from prison following the murder of Connie Falconeri and came back onto the scene just fine. What is different in this case is that Ava has made some enemies since then and may be driven from Port Charles by the people she has wronged.

What Will Happen Next on General Hospital?

The next few episodes of General Hospital (according to Soaps) will seemingly focus on the rest of Ava's trial, deciding the character's fate for (what seems like) good.

Next up on the stand is Dante (aka the detective who first questioned Ava about Kristina's fall). With him outlining what he saw as a legal professional on the day of the crime and the testimony of Kristina's sister, Molly, who has vowed to make sure Ava goes away for a long time, things are not looking good for Ava.

It remains to be seen whether Ava can snake out of this bind (like she has so many others). However, her house of cards may finally be ready to come tumbling down.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and the series is also streaming on Hulu.

