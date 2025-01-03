Sasha's General Hospital 2025 Exit Scare Explained

General Hospital mainstay Sasha Corbin has fans shaking in their boots, as the series kicked off 2025 by potentially setting up the character's exit.

Sasha (played by Sofia Mattsson) has been a part of the hit soap opera since 2018, falling in an interesting place for the series as the only child of longtime DA Robert Scorpio and renowned criminal Holly Sutton.

Mattsson's character has endured a lot over the years. Drug overdoses, an accidental murder, and breaking up a marriage have all been major plot points for Sasha, but her latest turn of fate could be her last.

Is Sasha Leaving General Hospital?

General Hospital

A recent 2025 storyline may be setting up Sasha Corbin's exit from General Hospital after more than six years on the show.

The hit soap opera did not waste any time getting started for the New Year, putting yet another character right at the center of a potential exit scare.

After names like Carly Corinthos, Ava Jerome, and Sasha's good friend Sam McCall all have shocking exit scares on the series in recent months (read more about Sam's eventual General Hospital departure here), Sofia Mattsson's long-time Port Charles resident is just the latest in a long line of fan-favorite characters to potentially be set up to leave the show.

The first few episodes of the new year have put Sasha at the center of controversy. After recent storylines that saw the character in the middle of a kidnapping scheme, the bulk of Sasha's screentime as of late has been devoted to her impending pregnancy.

The news was revealed to both Sasha and audiences to close out 2024, with it being initially insinuated that Robert Adamson's Michael Corinthos was the father.

That information was eventually confirmed, yet Michael remained wholly out of the loop on the subject... until recently, that is.

The hit series pulled the tarp off Sasha's secret in its January 2 episode (Season 62, Episode 80), as Mattsson's character broke the news to the Port Charles business magnate.

That is where Sasha potentially leaving the series comes into the picture. As she reveals her pregnancy to Michael, Sasha also includes the information that she plans on leaving town to hopefully escape the criminal pressures that have plagued her over the years.

In the episode, Sasha also mentions she is planning on skipping dodge to Michael's sister Felicia, which shocks the Scorpio sister.

However, what Felicia does not know is that her CEO brother is the baby daddy and that Sasha is trying to hide that as Michael is still technically married to Willow (who recently cheated on Michael herself).

This is the first indication that Mattsson's time on the series may be coming to an end, as she seeks a life outside of Port Charles. A life where she can raise her child without the ever-present melodrama that befalls residents of the TV town.

As far as fans know, Sofia Mattsson has not confirmed publicly whether she is leaving the series or not.

It has been rumored that Mattsson recently re-upped with the series, signing a new contract, making it unlikely that she will be leaving; however, the hit soap usually manages to keep exact contract specifics under lock and key, meaning Mattsson's fate remains in the balance.

What Is Next For Sasha On General Hospital?

While an exit may be coming for Sofia Mattsson's Sasha, the longtime General Hospital character still likely has some story coming for her yet.

With the information now out in the air (at least for the parties involved) that Michael is the father of her baby, surely the next chapter of the soap drama story will be about what Shasha and her baby daddy now do with that information.

As Michael's marriage to Willow has gone through its ups and downs in recent months, fans have speculated that both he and Sasha may end up leaving Port Charles together, departing the series for one final time.

Or, what seems like the more likely scenario, the revelation that someone as powerful in the Port Charles community as Michael fathered a child with Sasha while still married himself will surely make its way out to the rest of the series cast.

This news will surely send shockwaves through the New York community, with the news impacting each character in their own unique way.

Whether that means Sasha is driven out of town because of it remains to be seen, but what is for sure is that the character's story is likely not quite done yet it is coming to an end at all.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and past seasons are available on Hulu.