Chad Duell's Michael Corinthos had his fate put into question with the character's latest exit scare in General Hospital.

The beloved soap opera kicked off 2025 with a bang. After following dramatic story beats like the trial of one Ava Jerome to end 2024, the new year has been a bounty of exciting turns of events.

Paramount of these has been dealing with Sasha Corbin's pregnancy, as she attempts to cover up the identity of the father to keep a married man (Micheal) from too much controversy.

Is Michael Leaving General Hospital?

General Hospital

General Hospital fans are Michael Corinthos' exit from the series was seemingly set up.

Michael has been a part of the daytime TV staple since 1997, played by actor Chad Duell in his latest iteration since 2019. For those who do not know, Michael is the result of a one-night stand between longtime General Hospital rivals A.J. Quartermaine and Carly Spencer.

However, he became best known for his time as the adoptive son of Port Charles mod boss Sonny Corinthos. In his adult life, Michael has become one of the most influential people in Port Charles, taking over as CEO of the Digital Division of Aurora Media.

He has long been married to Willow (played by Katelyn MacMullen), but things have not been going well. Willow recently cheated on Michael, complicating things and making both characters question whether they want to be together.

The revelation that Michael was the father of Sasha Corbin's baby made matters even more troubling.

The pair is now trying to hide that information thanks to Michael's public-facing nature. However, that seems to be the least of their current worries (read more about Sasha's controversial General Hospital pregnancy).

The latest episode of the hit series put Michael in danger, taking him off the board for what seems like forever. In this new chapter in the show's ever-evolving story, Michael is the victim of an explosion while visiting Sonny's penthouse.

As a part of the devastating accident, Michael suffers severe burns, forcing him into hospital as the show's medical experts attempt to save the longtime character.

While things look dire, Michael opens his eyes by the end of the episode, witnessing several characters visit him and worry for his well-being; however, that does not mean he is 100% in the free and clear.

The character's future is still in question, as he remains in hospital with his injuries still front of mind for fans.

Michael's General Hospital Future Addressed

While fans may have a glimmer of hope for Michael by the end of General Hospital's January 9 episode, that does not mean the series is not getting ready to pull the carpet out from under them.

Going forward in the series, Michael's injuries from the explosion are still a major plot point that needs to be explored. Just because he is awake now does not mean he will be forever.

Michael actor Chad Duell has indicated precisely the opposite. Duell announced to fans on Instagram in November 2024 that he was taking a step back from the series.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show," Duell wrote in an emotional post, announcing that his time on the show was coming to an end:

"After many incredible years with 'General Hospital,' I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey. To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me :) This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad"

When his last episode will be remains to be seen, but given recent story events, one can assume this latest hospital-bound storyline for the character will be his last.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and past seasons are streaming on Hulu.