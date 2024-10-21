Violet's General Hospital 2024 Exit Scare Explained

Fans are scared as the 2024 season of General Hospital may be setting up the exit of Jophielle Love's Violet Finn.

Love has played the young character in the hit soap opera since 2019, being the on-screen daughter of series mainstays Hamilton Finn and Hayden Barnes.

Scares surrounding characters leaving TV dramas like General Hospital are nothing new (just look at the recent Sonny/General Hospital mishap). However, audiences are still in awe as one of the series' most adorable characters is seemingly being sunsetted.

Violet's General Hospital Exit Explained

General Hospital

Recent episodes of General Hospital caused fans to be concerned about the potential exit of Violet, one of the series' longtime characters.

A recent string of 2024 episodes of the hit ABC soap has seen the teenage character (brought to life by Jophielle Love) seemingly removed from the roster.

The current ongoing story in the record-breaking series centered on Love's Violet and her on-screen family. Earlier in the season, Violet's father, Hamilton Finn (played by Michael Easton), left the series' central locale of Port Charles, heading for rehab to deal with his addiction issues.

Several weeks later, audiences learned that Hamilton had left treatment and moved to Seattle.

This is where the Violet exit scare comes from. With her mother still missing in the series, the young preteen was told that she, too, would be moving to Emerald City with her father.

To do this, she would leave behind the care of her paternal uncle and aunt, Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn. Her current guardians have told the young girl they would visit, but it seems the series is ready to close the door on her and her father's story.

Is Violet Leaving General Hospital?

Of course, it has not been confirmed if Jophielle Love (aka Violet) is officially exiting General Hospital, but one can assume she is.

Having been part of the series since 2019, Violet's story has run its course. She reconciled with her father and now moves away to be with him.

Plus, one has to factor in the fact that Love herself has also spread her wings as an actress outside of General Hospital.

The 10-year-old actress secured frequent work outside of the hit soap. She most recently secured a significant role on ABC's Will Trent (read more about the Will Trent cast here) as Cooper Ormewood, the daughter of series mainstay Michael Ormewood.

This is the normal cycle for characters on long-running soaps like General Hospital. A series does not last for as long as one such as this without seeing characters/actors come and go.

That is not to say she will never return, though. As Violet's on-screen uncle and aunt mentioned in several recent episodes, "We will visit."

While this likely does not mean Violet and her father, Harrison, will be part of the series every week, who is to say they will not make a cameo at some point?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.