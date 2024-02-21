Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg joins the star-studded cast of Will Trent Season 2.

Will Trent Season 2 is expected to answer several lingering questions showcased in the Season 1 finale, such as Angie's recovery after being paralyzed and her budding romance with the titular character.

The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name. Will Trent Season 2 premiered on ABC on February 20.

Every Main Cast Member of Will Trent Season 2

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez leads the cast as Georgia Bureau Investigation (GBI) Special Agent Will Trent.

Working on high-stakes missions has been a common quest for Trent due to his impressive photographic memory and bizarre visualization skills.

The character is at the top of the list of the Bureau when it comes to successfully solving crimes, proving that he is more than capable of any challenge thrown at him.

At the end of Season 1, Trent moved heaven and Earth to save Angie from a killer named James while also closing a chapter in his past after forgiving Amanda for leaving him when he was a baby.

Season 2 presents a newfound beginning for Trent as he deals with fresh cases and the unexpected arrival of a new love interest.

Speaking with TV Line ahead of Season 2's premiere, Rodriguez teased that there may be “good consequences, and there [may] be some things that trigger” Trent during his journey in the new batch of episodes:

“There’s one part of it that I’m sure is really exciting [for Will]. [There may be] good consequences, and there [may] be some things that trigger [his character along the way]. It presents a really interesting story for the season of, like, where does this go? How far down the rabbit hole does he go? And what comes of that?”

Rodríguez is known for his roles in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Battle Los Angeles, and Need for Speed.

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen

Angie Polaski (played by Erika Christensen) is Trent's on-again/off-again girlfriend, his childhood friend, and a veteran detective working for the Atlanta Police Department.

Similar to Trent, Polaski also struggles with a traumatic past, but she is doing her best to overcome it.

After being severely injured in the Season 1 finale, Polaski's journey in Season 2 mainly focuses on her recovery.

In an interview with 6ABC, Christensen confirmed that Season 2 will have a six-month time jump while also teasing what's ahead for her character:

"We have a lot of exploration of everyone's personal lives more in-depth. It's really satisfying. [Angie's] doing well because she's mentally so strong and knows that for her sanity she needs to get back on the job as soon as she can."

Christensen's notable credits include Flightplan, Traffic, and The Perfect Score.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson is part of Will Trent Season 2's cast as Faith Mitchell.

Mitchell is Trent's loyal and tenacious partner in the Bureau who has a chip on her shoulder since she is trying to prove that she can stand toe to toe with the other respected agents in law enforcement.

Richardson previously appeared in This Is Us, Good Trouble, and Benny Got Shot.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin

Michael Ormewood is a detective from the Atlanta Police Department working alongside Angie Polaski. The character is played on-screen by Jake McLaughlin.

Ormewood previously served in the army overseas. He is now using the skills that he learned in the past to help solve cases for law enforcement, helping Will Trent and Faith Mitchell catch bad guys.

McLaughlin has credits in The Day The Earth Stood Still, Savages, and Warrior.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn reprises her role as Amanda Wagner in Season 2. Wagner is the deputy director of the GBI (aka Will Trent's boss).

The Season 1 finale showcased a tense and emotional encounter between Wagner and Trent since it revealed that the former was the one who rescued the latter when he was a baby.

Knowing the truth, Trent gave Wagner a necklace and thanked her for her actions.

Sohn told WJCL what to expect about Amanda Wagner's appearance in Season 2, hinting that there is an episode in which her "past comes back to haunt her:"

“One thing that's that we're in the middle of right now is an episode in which Amanda's past comes back to haunt her. And so, Will is going to learn some information about Amanda that is going to impact the way he views her. And it's going to cause a lot of conflict, but also, in some ways, I guess it causes conflict."

The Wire fans may recognize Sohn for her role as Detective Shakima Greggs in the series. The actress also appeared in Slam, Bringing Out the Dead, and Baltimore Rising.

Clark Gregg - Arthur Highsmith

Clark Gregg

One of the exciting newcomers in Will Trent Season 2 is Agents of SHIELD actor Clark Gregg.

TV Line reported that Gregg will appear in the new season's first two episodes as an accountant named Arthur Highsmith. The character is described as someone who is caught in a messy situation and tries his best to leave town.

MCU fans may recognize Gregg for his role as Agent Phil Coulson in Phase 1 of the Infinity Saga and seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD. The actor also has credits in Painkiller, How I Met Your Father, and Florida Man.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Paul Campano

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Mark-Paul Gosselaar returns as Paul Campano, Will Trent's childhood friend who also grew up in foster care.

Campano made an eventful return in the Season 1 finale, where he revealed that he survived an attack by the killer that Trent was pursuing and he was now a witness under protective custody.

Gosselaar previously showcased his talents in projects like Franklin & Bash, The Passage, and NYPD Blue.

LisaGay Hamilton - Evelyn Mitchell

LisaGay Hamilton

Evelyn Mitchell (played by LisaGay Hamilton) is Faith's mother and a former high-ranking officer of the Atlanta Police Department.

The Season 1 finale showed Evelyn and Trent's animosity toward one another, and it carried over to Amanda Wagner as well. Eventually, though, Evelyn managed to cool down, and she even helped her daughter overcome her past trauma.

Hamilton is recognized for her portrayal of Rebecca Washington in The Practice. The actress also appeared in True Crime and Jackie Brown.

Cora Lu Tran - Nico

Cora Lu Tran

Cora Lu Tran is back as Nico in Will Trent Season 2.

Nico is Trent's non-binary friend who occasionally helps him in cases.

Lu Tran has credits in iCarly, Harvest Season, and Criminal Minds.

Susan Kelechi Watson - Cricket

Susan Kelechi Watson

Another newcomer who joins the stacked Season 2 cast is Susan Kelechi Watson as Cricket.

Cricket is a bomb expert working for the GBI who is a potential new romantic interest for the titular character. As per TV Insider, Cricket is described as someone who is usually calm in dangerous missions.

This Is Us fans may recognize Watson for her role as Beth Pearson in the series. The actress' other notable credits include NCIS, The Blacklist, and Law & Order.

Ser’Darius Blain - Luke

Ser’Darius Blain

Ser’Darius Blain is part of the cast as Luke, Faith's romantic interest in the series.

Blain is known for his roles in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Seberg, and American Underdog.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will then be streamed the next day on Hulu.