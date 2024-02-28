Will Trent Season 2, Episode 2 was full of twists and turns that ended with Will trying to unpack new details about a new character.

Season 2's debut episode was too much to handle for fans of the series since it tragically ended with Cricket Dawson's death. He became the victim of an explosion at the impound lot under the Georgia Bureau Investigation.

As a result, Will confronted serial killer James Ulser after he learned that the bombing was connected to criminals who were already in prison.

Will Trent Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on ABC on February 27.

Every Main Cast Member of Will Trent Season 2 Episode 2

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez stars as special agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

While Will is still reeling from the shocking death of his new love interest, Cricket Dawson, at the end of Episode 1, he needs to get back to his A-game to find out the truth behind the bombings.

Episode 2 begins with Will confronting the man who killed his mother (and who may be his father), James Ulses, in prison. The tense encounter between the two sworn enemies led to the reveal of his only living relative: Antonio Miranda.

Rodriguez's most recognizable roles are playing Joe Peck in Need for Speed and Leo Spitz in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen reprises her role as Angie Polaski, a detective working for the Atlanta Police Department and Will Trent's on-again/off-again romantic partner.

Angie appears in Episode 2 in a diner alongside James, a kid she cares for and sponsors. Upon learning what happened to Cricket, Angie decides to seek out Will to give him emotional support amid the tragic ordeal.

Fans may remember Christensen for playing Ali Petrovich in Ten Days of the Valley. The actress also has credits in Flight Plan, Proxy, and Anything for Love.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson plays Will Trent's partner, Faith Mitchell.

Despite the tragedy that befalls her partner, Faith continues to investigate the mysterious bombings that may have stemmed from prison.

An early moment of Episode 2 sees Faith interviewing an inmate named Miles Highsmith who has ties to the bombing.

Richardson prominently appeared as adult Tess in This Is Us. The actress' other credits include Good Trouble and Benny Got Shot.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn returns as Amanda Wagner, the deputy director of the GBI and Will Trent's mentor.

Amanda informs Angie about Will's current state of mind (and emotions) in Episode 2, telling her, "Physically he’s fine. Emotionally, who knows?"

Fans may recognize Sohn for her appearances in Slam, Bringing Out the Dead, and Baltimore Rising.

C. Thomas Howell - Warden Sturgill Hawley

C. Thomas Howell

Warden Sturgill Hawley (played by C. Thomas Howell) is the prison's warden who interacted with Faith Mitchell upon her arrival to meet with an inmate.

Howell has credits in Obliterated, SEAL Team, and The Walking Dead.

Mickey Cole Jr. - Miles Highsmith

Mickey Cole Jr.

Mickey Cole Jr. joins the cast of Episode 2 as Miles Highsmith.

Highsmith is the inmate whom Faith visited. His father is the primary target of an extortion scheme related to the bombings.

The actor previously appeared in The Crazies, Powers, and Goodnight Kinsey.

Steven Lane - Ringo

Steven Lane

Steven Lane plays an inmate named Ringo, a prisoner whom James Ulster approaches because he thinks that he might be involved in the bombings.

Lane's notable credits include Burn Notice, Queen of the South, and Egghead & Twinkie.

Kellen Boyle - Mackie

Kellen Boyle

Mackie is another inmate whom James approached inside the prison. The character is played on-screen by Kellen Boyle.

After assaulting James, Will and Faith confront him and find out that he's in cahoots with the bombers outside.

Boyle is known for his roles in The Florida Man, The Family Plan, and The Marksman.

Greg Germann - James Ulster

Greg Germann

Greg Germann returns as Will Trent's archnemesis, James Ulster.

James plays mind games with Will during their initial confrontation, mocking him about his arrest in Season 1.

While it is unknown if he is his father, the piece of information that James gives to Will about Antonio Miranda could be the key to solving the mystery behind his family ties.

Ally McBeal fans may recognize Germann for his role as Richard Fish. The actor also has credits in Sweet November, Child's Play 2, and Clear and Present Danger.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin

Michael Ormewood is a detective from the Atlanta Police Department and Angie Polaski's partner. The character is played on-screen by Jake McLaughlin.

Michael's continued riff in the family is chronicled in Episode 2 as he tries to keep them together amid his complex work as a detective.

McLaughlin is best known for his appearances in In the Valley of Elah, Savages, and Black Bird.

Owen Trumbly - Max

Owen Trumbly

Max (played by Owen Trumbly) is Michael's son who actively lies about being sick to take a day off from school.

Trumbly's other notable credit is playing the bully in The Blind.

Sara Antonio - Gina

Sara Antonio

Sara Antonio's Gina is Michael's unfaithful wife who is having an affair with a man named Harris.

Antonio previously appeared in Another Version of You, The Reason, and The Inspectors.

Keith Flippen - Jack Richards

Keith Flippen

Keith Flippen brings Jack Richards to life in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 2.

Jack is a serial killer who targets housewives and is later imprisoned. During his time in prison, Jack is romantically involved with a nurse named Edna who later helps him escape.

Flippen has credits in Minority Report, The Wire, and Won't Back Down.

Chapel Elizabeth Oaks - Crystal

Chapel Elizabeth Oaks

In Episode 2, Chapel Elizabeth Oaks returns as Crystal, an abuse victim whom Angie freed in Season 1.

Crystal is a detained partygoer who reunites with Angie. The detective speaks with her to reconnect and offer her a chance to live a better life.

Oaks' other notable credits include Pain Hustlers and Red Right Hand.

Cora Lu Tran - Nico

Cora Lu Tran

Cora Lu Tran appears briefly as Nico during the final moments of Episode 2.

Nico is Will Trent's non-binary friend and petsitter.

Lu Tran previously appeared in iCarly, Harvest Season, and Criminal Minds.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.

Read more about Will Trent and other Hulu shows:

Full Cast of Will Trent Season 2- Every Main Actor Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Will Trent: New Season 2 Release Schedule of Episodes on ABC & Hulu (Confirmed)

All of Us Strangers Twist Ending Explained

Shogun 2024 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)