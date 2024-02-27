The cast of FX’s upcoming Shogun, an adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 original book, is filled to the brim with talented actors.

The story takes place in 1600 Feudal Japan and follows Hiroyuki Sanada’s Lord Yoshio Toranaga as he works to stay ahead of his political enemies who want him dead.

At the same time, Cosmo Jarvis’ John Blackthorne washes onto Japan’s shores, where his very presence throws the entire country into further strife.

Shogun 2024 Cast Members & Characters They Play

Hiroyuki Sanada - Yoshii Toranaga

Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada brings the powerful and fearsome Yoshii Toranaga to life. He rules as lord of the Kanto region, isolated and outnumbered by his growing enemies in Osaka Castle.

Many in the series are quick to doubt Toranaga at times, but few are aware of how masterful of a strategist he is—especially when it comes to running a long game.

Recently, Sanada was seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, and he also had roles in Mortal Kombat, The Wolverine, and 47 Ronin.

Cosmo Jarvis - John Blackthorne

Cosmo Jarvis

Cosmo Jarvis’ character, John Blackthorne, is an English pilot (otherwise known today as a sailor) who washes up with his crew on the show of Japan, a land previously undiscovered by his people back home.

While Toranaga takes him prisoner, he eventually becomes an ally to the Lord and his people, even if many don’t like it.

The actor can be seen in other projects such as Lady Macbeth, Peaky Blinders, Raised by Wolves, and more.

Anna Sawai - Lady Mariko

Anna Sawai

Lady Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, is a highly educated, highborn woman loyal to Toranaga but ashamed of her family’s past.

Mariko is also a Christian who was taught Portuguese over the years, which comes in handy when Toranaga chooses her as the translator for John Blackthorne.

Most recently, Sawai played one of the leading roles in Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. She also portrayed Naomi in Pachinko.

Tadanobu Asano - Kashigi Yabushige

Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano’s Kashigi Yabushige is the lord of Izu within Lord Toranaga’s Kanto region. While he may serve Toranaga, Tadanobu has a habit of flip-flopping loyalties wherever best serves his own needs.

Some of Asano’s previous projects include Thor: Ragnarok, Battleship, and Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan.

Hiroto Kanai - Kashigi Omi

Hiroto Kanai

Kashigi Omi, played by Hiroto Kanai, is the nephew of Tadanobu, who always works closely with his uncle. He is intelligent, adept in politics, and a beneficial ally.

Kanai can also be seen in the Japanese drama Shômonai bokura no renai-ron.

Takehiro Hira - Ishido Kazunari

Takehiro Hira

Takehiro HIra’s Ishido Kazunari is the all-powerful Busho, protector of Osaka Castle, and member of the Council of Regents. He views Lord Toranaga as a legitimate threat to his power, which is why Hira feels the need to do anything he can to take him out.

Hira also played a role alongside co-star Anna Sawai in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. He also appears in Gran Turismo, The Swarm, and Yasuke.

Moeka Hoshi - Usami Fuji

Moeka Hoshi

Usami Fuji, portrayed by Moeka Hoshi, is the granddaughter of Hiromatsu. While her life is marked by tragedy, she hasn’t let that define her existence.

Hoshi has also appeared in Why Didn’t I Tell You a Million Times?, Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-husbands, and On the Street.

Shinnosuke Abe - Buntaro (Toda Hirokatsu)

Shinnosuke Abe

While Shinnosuke Abe’s Buntaro is a strong and highly skilled Samurai, the same strong praises can’t be applied to his home life, where he has a toxic, possessive dynamic with his wife, Mariko. Despite being married, the two hardly get along for even a few moments when they are together.

13 Assassins, Chouseishin Gransazer, and Cop Seven are just a handful of other projects the actor has been involved in.

Tokuma Nishioka - Toda Hiromatsu

Tokuma Nishioka

Tokuma Nishioka’s Toda Hiromatsu is described as Lord Toranaga’s conscience and better half—which makes sense since the two have been close friends for a very long time. Hiromatsu also serves as the Lord’s General.

Nishioka voices Ultra Father in the Ultraman franchise. He’s also appeared in Trillion Game, Sedai Wars, and The Naked Director.

Yasunari Takeshima - Muraji

Yasunari Takeshima

Muraji is extremely loyal to Toranaga, and the past of Yasunari Takeshima’s character is a closely guarded secret. He’s also the headman of Ajiro village and is generally liked amongst the populace.

Some of Takeshima’s previous projects include Mozart in the Jungle, Lost Girls and Love Hotels, and Silence.

Yuki Kura - Yoshii Nagakado

Yuki Kura

Yoshii Nagakado, played by Yuki Kura, is one of Toranaga’s sons who always feels like a disappointment to his father. He often attempts to win over favor with Toranaga and prove himself, but those situations frequently backfire.

Kura also played roles in Followers, Ichiko, Kappei, and more.

Fumi Nikaido - Ochiba No Kata/Ruri

Fumi Nikaido

Fumi Nikaido’s Ochiba No Kata/Ruri is both ruthless and calculating and is the only consort to have given the late Taikō a child. Protecting her son is extremely important to her, and she plays her alliances and scheming close to the chest.

Some of Nikaido’s previous projects include Why Don’t You Play in Hell, Himizu, My Man, and more.

Tommy Bastow - Father Martin Alvito

Tommy Bastow

Father Martin Alvito, played by Tommy Bastow, is a Portuguese Priest who was brought to Japan as a young boy. He is notably more empathetic than many of his peers at the Catholic church.

Bastow can also be seen in The Window, The Crossing, EastEnders, and more.

Yuka Kouri - Kiku

Yuka Kouri

Yuka Kouri plays Kiku, an extremely renowned and respected courtesan in Izu. She’s so talented in her craft that only a few men can afford her. Kiku also shared a special relationship with Omi.

Fans wanting to see more of Kouri’s work can spot the actress in September 1923.

Yoriko Doguchi - Kiri No Kata

Yoriko Doguchi

Yoriko Doguchi’s Kiri No Kata is the consort wife to Toranaga, one who is very protective of both her Lord and her family.

Some of Doguchi’s previous projects include Silence, Love Exposure, Tampopo, and more.

Ako - Daiyoin/Lady Iyo

Ako

Lady Iyo, played by Ako, is the wife of the late Taikō. After his death, she became a Buddist Nun known as Daiyoin. She is loyal to Lord Toranaga.

Ako can also be seen in These Birds Don’t Fly South in the Winter, Mercy, and 30 Rock.

Nestor Carbonell - Vasco Rodrigues

Nestor Carbonell

Nestor Carbonell’s Vasco Rodrigues was the pilot of a Portuguese vessel called the Black Ship. He is the one directed to take John Blackthorne to Lord Toranaga.

While the two men come from rival nations and religions, they can’t help but form a strained bond.

Many will know Carbonell from his time on Lost as Richard Alpert. He also plays a key role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

The first two episodes of Shogun are now streaming on Hulu, with new installments debuting weekly.

