Shogun Episode 10 Gets Exciting Trailer Before Finale Release

Shogun Episode 10 (aka the series finale) received an exciting trailer ahead of its incoming release.

Through nine weeks, the hit FX drama has taken viewers on a trip into the past, following the political throes of feudal Japan on the verge of massive change.

Now, the series (also streaming on Hulu) is headed toward its dramatic finale as the claxons of war sound and blood spills.

A New Shogun Trailer Teases Finale

FX

Fans can get ready for Shogun Episode 10 with a new trailer.

The promo offered a brief look at the upcoming finale, hinting at how the sprawling episode will end.

FX

In the FX drama's final chapter, everything that has been building for the last nine weeks will seemingly come to a boiling point.

This includes war finally breaking out as the Lord Regent council launches an assault on Hiroyuki Sanada's Yoshii Toranaga.

Also explored is the continued push and pull between Toranaga and Cosmo Jarvis' John Blackthorne.

FX

Blackthorne has been loyal to Toranaga through Shogun's first nine episodes. Still, after losing Lady Mariko in Episode 9 under the watch of the disgraced lord, the Englishman might be reconsidering his place in this delicate political landscape.

The full trailer can be seen below:

What To Expect in the Shogun Finale

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Shogun by James Clavell.

Shogun is based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell, so fans have a good idea of where the series will go in its finale.

The biggest plot point will be the fallout of the death of Lady Mariko (played by Anna Sawai).

After making a scene about the Lords of Osaka not letting her leave, threatening her suicide in the process, Mariko was the victim of an explosion set by ninjas who were supposed to kidnap the lady (read more about Mariko's death here).

Now that she is dead, the hands of the lords will be forced to prevent losing the favor of the Osaka public.

If Episode 10 follows the book's plot, Lord Ishido and the other Regents will set free Toranaga, John Blackthorne, and the other noble houses.

The series essentially ends with Toranaga revealing to Blackthorne he has set the Englishmen up for a life in Japan, with Mariko willing him enough supplies and money to build a new ship crafted and crewed by the Japanese.

Toranaga then takes control of the Council of Lords, toppling the political dominoes he has set up for the last nine episodes.

He is finally seen taking down Fumi Nikaido's Lady Ochiba and Lord Ishido. One of the last images of the book shows Toranaga burying the traitors to their necks in the dirt and leaving them for dead.

Shogun Episode 10 will air on FX on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET and Hulu at 12:01 a.m. on the same day.

