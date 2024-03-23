Having passed the halfway mark of its run, Shogun will continue on FX and Hulu with the impending release of Episode 6.

Adapting the beloved James Clavell novel of the same name, the hit period drama takes audiences back to feudal Japan. It follows the arrival of an Englishman named John Blackthorn as he becomes a pawn in the political landscape of a nation largely untouched by Western civilization.

Five episodes in, the series has covered a lot of ground, highlighting the arrival of Blackthorn in Japan, a plot for power by the enterprising Lord Toranaga, and even the start of an all-out war.

When Will Shogun Episode 6 Be Released?

Following the debut of Shogun Episode 5, fans turn their heads toward the release of the series' incoming sixth episode.

Shogun Episode 6 ("Ladies of the Willow World") will premiere at 3 a.m. ET on March 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in other regions like the U.K. before airing on FX at 10 p.m. ET later that day.

This is in line with the series' previous releases and will continue as the series nears its conclusion.

The remaining Shogun release date schedule can be seen below:

Episode 6 - "Ladies of the Willow World:" Tuesday, March 26

Episode 7 - "A Stick of Time:" Tuesday, April 2

Episode 8 - "The Abyss of Life:" Tuesday, April 9

Episode 9 - "Crimson Sky:" Tuesday, April 16

Episode 10 - "A Dream of a Dream:" Tuesday, April 23

What Will Happen Next in Shogun?

Episode 5 of FX's Shogun miniseries was a big one.

Following the dramatic (and bloody) end to Episode 4, the series' fifth episode came swinging, tightening the web that has slowly been woven over the past five episodes.

The biggest revelation was the release of Lady Ochiba. Up to this point, Ochiba had been held as a political chess piece as Lord Toranaga started to make his play against the Lord Regents.

However, as Tornaga raised his army, he released the Lady, allowing her to return to her home in Osaka.

Lady Ochiba is likely set to play a massive part in Shogun's next chapter, as Episode 5 closed with her going to the Regent Council upset that they had been outplayed by both the Spanish missionaries who have been secretly seeking to colonize Japan and Tornaga himself.

It certainly looks like the series is positioning Ochiba as a new piece on the bureaucratic chessboard seen in Shogun.

How she will play into the Regents' incoming conflict with the Spanish (and Toranaga as well) remains to be seen, but the Lady is out for blood, and someone is going to have to pay for Japan's leaders being duped.

Shogun is streaming now on Hulu airs on FX on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

