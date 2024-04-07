The release date for Shogun Episode 8 is locked in following the debut of the latest chapter in the hit historical drama.

For nearly two months, Shogun has been delivering slicing-and-dicing samurai action for fans on both FX and Hulu.

Adapting the beloved novel of the same name by James Clavell, the feudal Japan-based drama centers on the country on the verge of political change as the once-isolated island nation starts to feel the pull of Western influence.

Shogun Episode 8 Is on the Way

FX

The remaining release date schedule for FX's Shogun—including the upcoming debut of Episode 8—was confirmed.

Episode 8 ("The Abyss of Life") will air on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, April 9. It is the first of the series' final three episodes.

The latest chapter in the Shogun story will continue the series' release schedule. It will stream on Hulu starting at 3 a.m. ET before airing on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

In several regions outside the U.S., the hit historical drama is available on Disney+ via the Star section, streaming on Hulu simultaneously in the States.

Only two episodes of Shogun remain after Episode 8, with the series finale set for Tuesday, April 23.

Here is a full list of Shogun's remaining release date schedule:

Episode 8 - "The Abyss of Life:" Tuesday, April 9

Episode 9 - "Crimson Sky:" Tuesday, April 16

Episode 10 - "A Dream of a Dream:" Tuesday, April 23

What Will Happen in Shogun Episode 8?

After tensions rose in Shogun Episode 7, things will continue to ramp up in the series' upcoming eighth episode.

There was plenty to talk about in Episode 7 ("A Stick of Time"), whether it was Lord Toranaga revealing - to the shock of many - that he plans on heading to Osaka to turn himself in or the continued scrutiny being put upon John Blackthorn and Mariko.

However, nothing shocked audiences more than the head-turning death of Toranaga's son, Yoshii Nagakado.

Moments before Nagakado died, he was engaged in a swift sword fight with his uncle, Saeki Nobutatsu. The Lord-to-be did not meet an honorable end.

Instead of taking a sword to the throat like a samurai would want to, he slipped and cracked his head on one of the rocks that adorned the brothel lodge he found himself relaxing in.

This unlikely end to Toranaga's youngest son will almost surely be discussed again in Episode 8.

Lord Toranaga seems to be lining up the dominos to take hold of Japan's political sphere as Shogun, and maybe the death of his son will be the thing to push the Lord over the edge and launch a full-on assault.

It remains to be seen whether Nagakado's death was part of Toranaga's plan or a 'happy accident,' as it removed a wild card from the board. However, one can assume it will be a catalytic event for the rest of the show.

Some major bloodshed is coming in Shogun, it is just a matter of when.

Shogun is now streaming on Hulu.

