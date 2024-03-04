For those who loved the first two episodes of FX’s Shogun, the other eight installments will land soon thanks to the officially released schedule.

The new series, which seems to be a home run for critics and audiences alike, takes place in 1600 Feudal Japan. It follows the turbulent political situation as multiple parties vie for power amidst the arrival of an unlikely Englishman who washes up on the shores of a previously unknown (to them) land.

The story is based on a 1975 book by James Clavell, with executive producer Michaela Clavell confirming to The Direct that this adaptation will be told "from the Japanese point of view" and offer a more "ensemble cast."

Shogun Series Episode Release Schedule

FX

FX shared the official release schedule for the rest of Shogun.

The first two episodes already dropped at the same time on February 27. They were available to watch on FX and are now also streaming on Hulu.

Eight episodes are left in the season, with a new installment expected to air around 10 p.m. ET every Tuesday. New episodes will debut on Hulu the following day starting at 3 a.m. ET.

Here’s Shogun's release schedule on FX for Episode 3 and beyond:

Episode 3 - "Tomorrow is Tomorrow:" March 5

Episode 4 -"The Eightfold Fence:" March 12

Episode 5 - "Broken to the Fist:" March 19

Episode 6 - "Ladies of the Willow World:" March 26

Episode 7 - "A Stick of Time:" April 2

Episode 8 - "The Abyss of Life:" April 9

Episode 9 - "Crimson Sky:" April 16

Episode 10 - "A Dream of a Dream:" April 23

What Comes Next In Shogun Episode 3 & Beyond?

Viewers should be happy that there is a solid two months' work of episodes waiting to be experienced.

Episode 2 ended with an attempt on John Blackthorne's (played by Cosmo Jarvis) life—but the responsible party remains a mystery. The top contender seems to be Lord Kiyama, though anyone involved with the Christian Lords & Portuguese priests could be involved as well.

While Lord Ishido may be one of Lord Tornaga's biggest enemies, it's unlikely that he's the one who sent the assassin. If anything, Ishido seems more curious about the opportunities Blackthorne could bring to the table.

As for whether fans should expect to see Shogun Season 2, the odds aren't too great.

In speaking with The Direct, co-creator and showrunner Justin Marks pointed out that "the show ends exactly where the book does." Star Cosmo Jarvis also noted how "the narrative substance of the book has been used up."

That’s not to say a continuation isn't possible. Many projects have extended past their source material, such as shows like Game of Thrones or The Leftovers.

However, it does seem more likely that one of James Clavell’s many other works could get the same love and attention from FX for a different project.

New episodes of Shogun air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu the next day.

