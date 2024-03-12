The stakes are high as Shogun's protagonists prepare for war in Episode 4.

At the end of Episode 3, Lord Yoshii Toranaga and his allies manage to flee Osaka Castle despite the combined forces of Lord Ishido and Lord Kiyama trying to stop them. Buntaro's sacrifice allowed Toranaga to escape.

Shogun Episode 4, "The Eightfold Fence," premiered on Hulu on March 12.

Every Main Cast Member of Shogun Episode 4

Hiroyuki Sanada - Yoshii Toranaga

Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada leads the Japanese cast of Shogun as Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

Toranaga sits at the center of Shogun's story as the ruler of the Kanto region on the brink of losing power due to the impending impeachment by the Council of Regents (the governing body of high-ranking officials in feudal Japan).

Despite that, the arrival of an Englishman whose ship crashed in Japan gives him hope that he could turn the tide in the upcoming war by using him as an ally.

After escaping the confines of the Osaka Castle, Toranaga is leading the charge in preparing for the war against the combined might of the Council of Regent's army.

Fans may recognize Sanada in his roles in Avengers: Endgame, John Wick: Chapter 4, and The Wolverine.

Cosmo Jarvis - John Blackthorne

Cosmo Jarvis

John Blackthorne (played by Cosmo Jarvis) is an English pilot (a sailor) whose ship crashes into the shores of Japan.

Toranaga sees Blackthorne's knowledge of the world and the war between Portugal and Spain as an advantage for him against his enemies within the Osaka castle.

Blackthorne, meanwhile, sees his alliance with Toranaga as an opportunity to defeat their common enemies even if he knows that they are outnumbered.

Episode 3's ending revealed that Blackthorne is named by Toranaga a "Hatamoto," meaning that he is tasked to train Kabushiger's samurai with ways of foreign warfare.

As a Hatamoto, Blackthorne is given a luxury house, money, and a consort.

Jarvis previously appeared in Lady Macbeth, Peaky Blinders, and Persuasion.

Anna Sawai - Lady Mariko

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai reprises her role as Lady Mariko, a highborn woman of honor and a Christian who serves as the translator for Toranaga and Blackthorne.

Mariko's determined and truthful nature earns Toranaga's respect, making her one of his valuable allies in the impending war.

Mariko lost her husband, Buntaro, in Episode 3 after he sacrificed himself to let them escape Osaka.

She guides Blackthorne during his stay in Ajiro village, finding comfort by helping him understand the country's customs.

Sawai recently portrayed Cate Randa in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The actress also has credits in F9: The Fast Saga, Pachinko, and Girl/Haji.

Tadanobu Asano - Kashigi Yabushige

Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano plays Lord Kashigi Yabushige, the ruler of Izu whose loyalty is unknown since he serves both Toranaga and his rival Lord Ishido unbeknownst to the pair.

Playing two sides of the coin is a dangerous tactic for Yabushige, and this is why Toranaga warns him that his act of betrayal might be his last if he ever finds out.

Yabushige is proud to return to Ajiro in Episode 4 as he boasts his loyal battalion to Toranaga for the impending war. It is also revealed that Yabushige is still loyal to Ishido.

Asano's notable credits include Thor: Ragnarok, Battleship, and Rebooting.

Yuki Kura - Yoshii Nagakado

Yuki Kura

Yoshii Nagakado (played by Yuki Kura) is one of Toranaga's sons who always seeks the validation of his father.

As war is set to begin, Nagakado trains with the gun regiment alongside Blackthorne to prepare for the coming conflict.

Nagakado's reckless actions also set in motion the looming conflict between nations.

Kura previously appeared in Followers, Ichiko, and Kappei.

Hiroto Kanai - Kashigi Omi

Hiroto Kanai

Hiroto Kanai returns as Kashigi Omi, Yabushige's nephew who stands by his side as a loyal ally in the ongoing conflict.

As the young lord of Ajiro, Omi leads the preparation for his uncle's return to the village alongside the arrival of Lord Toranaga, John Blackthorne, and more in Episode 4.

Kanai is known for his roles in the Labyrinth of Cinema and Shômonai Bokura no renai-ron.

Moeka Hoshi - Usami Fuji

Moeka Hoshi

Moeka Hoshi returns as Usami Fuji, Hiromatsu's granddaughter who is reeling from the death of her husband and baby (Episode 1).

The loss of her child made her question her true purpose, but Mariko let her know that she has a far greater purpose than being a mother.

In Episode 4, Fuji resists the idea of becoming Blackthorne's new consort since she wants to become a nun instead.

Hoshi previously appeared in Why Didn’t I Tell You a Million Times? and On The Street.

Yasunari Takeshima - Muraji

Yasunari Takeshima

Yasunari Takeshima is part of Episode 4's cast as Muraji.

Muraji is an elder of Anjiro village who is a devoted Christian, a fisherman, and the first translator for Blackthorne after his ship crashed.

Muraji reunites with Blackthorne in Episode 4 to tell him that his men were moved to different places.

Takeshima has credits in Silence, Mozart in the Jungle, and Godzilla: Final Wars.

Yuka Kouri - Kiku

Yuka Kouri

Yuka Kouri appears in Episode 4 as Kiku, a courtesan in Izu who forms a special bond with Omi.

Kiku tries to play mind tricks with Omi after suggesting that he could elevate himself to a high-ranking lord, surpassing his uncle. Some have claimed that Kiku is a spy working for Ishido or the Christians.

Kouri has credits in September 1923 and Ai nanoni.

Nobuya Shimamoto - Nebara Jozen

Nobuya Shimamoto

Nebara Jozen (played by Nobuya Shimamoto), a messenger, returns in Episode 4 as he tries to persuade Yabushige to go back to Osaka to pledge his allegiance to the Council.

Shimamoto previously appeared in Midway, Blood & Treasure, and Pachinko.

New episodes of Shogun premiere on Hulu every Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET and on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

