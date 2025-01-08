Will Trent Season 3 introduces incredible newcomers to its star-studded cast, bringing in Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Scandal alum Scott Foley.

The hit ABC series' new season reveals the ramifications of Season 2's cliffhanger ending after the titular special agent decides to go off the grid after arresting the love of his life, Angie, for tampering with evidence.

In the new season, Will returns after Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) deputy director Amanda Wagner brings him back after revealing that the current case they are working on is tied to his past.

Will Trent Season 3 premiered on ABC on January 7.

Will Trent Season 3 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez returns to headline the cast of Will Trent Season 3.

Will is a special agent working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) who is known for being dyslexic instead of being on the autism spectrum (read more about Will Trent's disabilities).

At the end of Season 2, Will made a game-changing yet heartbreaking move by arresting his on-again/off-again love interest, Angie Polaski, for tampering with evidence and making false statements related to Lenny's case since she protected Crystal.

While he did the right thing, Will is clearly heartbroken. He left everything behind because he couldn't fathom what he had done to Angie.

Still, he returned to the GBI just in time in Season 3's premiere after his past came back to haunt him.

In an interview with TV Insider ahead of Season 3, Rodríguez teased what Will and Angie's reunion will be like in the new episodes, noting that "it's not an easy thing:"

"It’s really, really rough in the first several episodes, and once Will and Angie finally do get to be face to face, it’s not an easy thing. They both have their reasons for being upset at each other, and Will has his reasons of why he did what he did, and so it’s really complicated, and hopefully audiences will be happy."

Rodríguez is best known for his roles in The Affair, The One and Only Ivan, and Need for Speed.

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen returns as Angie Polaski, a detective from the Atlanta Police Department who gets arrested by Will in the Season 2 finale after she lies about the circumstances surrounding the death of her abuser, Lenny.

Angie's return in Season 3 is expected to stir some more drama between her and Will, and the trailer reveals that she is back on active duty, but not as a detective anymore.

This comes after some concern from fans that Erika Christensen might be exiting Will Trent after her character was arrested.

Polaski previously appeared in To Have and to Hold, Ten Days in the Valley, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson reprises her role as Faith Mitchell, Will Trent's reliable partner at the GBI.

Will Trent Season 2 sees Faith exploring a romantic fling with her co-worker, Luke, and the finale reveals that their relationship is becoming serious after they share a passionate kiss.

Elsewhere, the Season 3 trailer also unveils that Faith has taken over Will's office after his sudden departure in the finale.

Richardson's notable credits include This Is Us, Good Trouble, and American Soul.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin

Jake McLaughlin is back as Michael Ormewood, an Atlanta Police Detective who serves as Angie Polaski's partner in the force.

While his career is on the right path throughout much of Season 3, Michael's personal life is on the rocks as his family is falling apart after his wife, Gina, decides to file a divorce and take their kids away from him.

Will Trent Season 3 is expected to see Michael fighting for the custody of his kids while also still helping the Atlanta P.D. solve some cases along the way.

McLaughlin can be seen In the Valley of Elah, Savages, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 12.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn plays GBI deputy director Amanda Wagner in Will Trent Season 3.

Amanda has secrets of her own after Season 2 revealed that she planted evidence on his sexual offender years ago which led to his time in jail.

Faith discovered Amanda's secret and their relationship was forever changed since.

In Season 3, Amanda will likely deal with the ramifications of her wrongdoing in the past while also making an effort to bring back Will into the GBI after his disappearance.

Sohn is part of the main cast of The Chi. The actress can also be seen in The Wire, Big George Foreman, and Utopia.

Gina Rodriguez - Marion Alba

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez joins the cast of Will Trent Season 3 as Marion Alba, a charismatic and confident assistant district attorney who works alongside the titular GBI special agent to unroot an interlinked web of crime tied to the gang world of Atlanta.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin.

She is also part of the main cast of Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Scott Foley - Dr. Seth McDale

Scott Foley

Another newcomer in the world of Will Trent is Scott Foley as Dr. Seth McDale.

Dr. McDale is the head of emergency medicine at a local hospital who grows romantically involved with Angie.

Foley's most recognizable roles include playing Jake Ballard in Scandal, Noel Crane in Felicity, and Bob Brown in The Unit.

Ariana Madix - Herself

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix guest stars in one episode of Will Trent Season 3 as herself.

According to Variety, Madix travels to Atlanta to help with an intervention for a friend. She then hires Detective Michael Ormewood as security for the said activity.

Madix previously starred in Waking Up with Strangers, Anger Management, and The Other Two.

Madix is also part of the cast of 2024's Vanderpump Rules.

Sara Antonio - Gina

Sara Antonio

Sara Antonio plays Gina, Michael Ormewood's wife who filed a divorce due to their messy and unstable marriage.

In the Season 2 finale, she also promised Michael that she would stay away from him and she would bring their kids with her.

Antonio can be seen in A Friend of the Family, Dynasty, and The Righteous Gemstones.

Owen Trumbly - Max

Owen Trumbly

Owen Trumbly stars as Max, Michael's son who tries his best to have a strong bond with his father.

He made a prominent appearance as part of the cast of Will Trent Season 2, Episode 2.

Trumbly is known for his roles in Flint and The Blind.

Ser'Darius Blain - Luke

Ser'Darius Blain

Ser'Darius Blain returns as Luke, Faith's co-worker and romantic interest in Season 2 whose relationship with Will Trent's partner grew deeper after the finale.

Blain's notable credits include Holidazed, Til Death Do Us Part, and Send Help.

Cora Lu Tran - Nico

Cora Lu Tran

Cora Lu Tran returns as Nico, Will Trent's non-binary friend who also serves as Betty's dogsitter.

Tran also starred in Paradise, Family Switch, and Criminal Minds.

Olivia Denise Dawson

Olivia Denise Dawson

Olivia Denise Dawson guest stars in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 1.

Dawson previously appeared in Cobra Kai, The Quad, and Along Came the Devil 2.

Douglas Smith - Special Agent Gross

Douglas Smith

Joining the cast of Will Trent Season 3 is Douglas Smith as Special Agent Gross, Faith's new partner in the GBI after Will disappears.

Smith has credits in Big Little Lies, Big Love, and Don't Worry Darling.

He also appeared as Jimmy Olsen in Superman and Lois Season 4.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and they can be streamed the next day on Hulu.