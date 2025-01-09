Will Trent Season 2 mostly revolved around the evolution of the relationship between Angie Polaski and the titular Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent.

The basic premise of the ABC crime series follows Will Trent as he struggles to overcome his demons after a traumatic childhood while navigating complex cases for the GBI.

Every Main Plot Point of Will Trent Season 2

Crystal Became a Serial Killer in Season 2

Chapel Elizabeth Oaks

The latter half of Will Trent Season 2 mainly focused on finding a serial killer targeting pedophiles and sex offenders, with the Atlanta Police Department and GBI working together to unearth the suspect's identity.

After digging deep into the investigation, Detective Angie Polaski eventually discovered that Crystal (the abuse victim whom she freed in Season 1 and who made her return as part of the cast of Will Trent Season 2, Episode 2) was the killer. Her victims reminded her of her stepfather, Lenny Broussard, who abused her when she was a child.

Angie tried confronting the teenager by herself, but it did not end well since Crystal died after she ran away from her.

Will Betrays Angie in Season 2 Shocker

Erika Christensen

In Will Trent Season 1, Crystal killed her abuser, Lenny, and Angie tampered with the evidence and made false statements to cover up the teenager's crime. She made it seem like it was self-defense (even though it was not).

Detective Michael Ormewood, Angie's partner, also helped her cover everything.

After Crystal's death, Will pieced together what Angie did for her but was unsure what to do with the information. He was conflicted about whether to turn Angie in or let it all go because he had romantic feelings for her.

At the end of Season 2, Will made a shocking move: He chose the law above his love for Angie and personally arrested her for tampering with evidence related to Lenny Broussard's case.

Angie's last words to Will in Season 2 were, "I thought you might choose me."

Will's arrest of Angie has made many wonder if Erika Christensen will leave Will Trent, but she is back in the Season 3 cast.

Will Suddenly Disappears

Ramón Rodríguez

Arresting Angie proved too much for Will because he suddenly disappeared in the Season 2 finale, much to the disappointment of his peers.

Amanda went to Will's house to check on him after the shocking betrayal, but she only found his dogsitter, Nico, alone.

Nico told Amanda that Will only packed a duffel bag, left them with enough money to pay the bills, and took Betty (his dog) with him.

Amanda's Shady Secret Gets Unpacked

Iantha Richardson & Sonja Sohn

In Will Trent Season 2, Episode 5 (check out the entire cast here), Amanda's backstory was unpacked, and it confirmed that she was hiding something big from the team that happened in her past.

It was revealed that Amanda planted evidence on a former offender who was stalking her in the past. She told Will the truth, and Faith later found out.

While her close friends knew about her secret, the GBI's deputy director had yet to come clean to the department, and she lied to keep her job.

Michael's Wife, Gina, Filed for Divorce

Jake McLaughlin

Throughout Season 2, Michael Ormewood and Gina's rocky marriage took the spotlight after the Atlanta P.D. detective discovered that his wife had been cheating on him.

Things took a drastic turn after Gina checked herself into a mental facility, leaving the kids behind with Michael.

In the finale, Gina finally returns, but it is a brief comeback because she tells Michael that she is filing for divorce and taking the kids with her.

Faith Gets Closer to Luke

Iantha Richardson & Ser'Darius Blain

Faith Mitchell, Will Trent's partner in the GBI, made some progress in her personal life in Season 2.

After sorting out some issues with her son, Jeremy, in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 7, Faith's romantic fling with a reporter named Luke grew after the finale revealed that she visited him for comfort after a rough day at work.

As Faith deals with her partner's sudden disappearance after Season 2, she appears to need company more than ever, and Luke is the answer in Will Trent Season 3.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.