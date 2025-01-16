Here's Why Will Trent Had to Arrest Angie In Season 2

Will Trent Season 2's finale ended with a shocking betrayal after the titular Georgia Special Bureau Investigation (GBI) agent arrested the love of his life, Angie Polaski.

Will and Angie have had an on-and-off again relationship in the first two seasons of ABC's police procedural and drama series. While the pair clearly have chemistry, Will is unaware that Angie is hiding a huge secret that could derail their strong bond forever.

What Happened to Angie on Will Trent?

Erika Christensen

Angie being arrested stems from a decision she made back in Will Trent Season 1.

During the show's debut season, Angie decided to cover up the fact that Lenny, a sexual abuser, was killed by Crystal (aka the teenage daughter of the woman he was seeing).

Angie's report noted that she was the one who killed Lenny out of self-defense, saving Crystal from jail time. Still, she decides to keep an eye on her out of guilt.

Crystal returned in Will Trent Season 2 (read more about Season 2 spoilers here) to show Angie that she is keeping her promise by starting fresh, going on therapy sessions, and working as a waitress to earn a living.

However, the Season 2 finale revealed that Crystal has turned into a serial killer, luring and eventually murdering pedophiles in her neighborhood.

Angie tried to make it right by tracking down Crystal, but the teenage girl got scared and ran off. Crystal's escape led to her unexpected death after she slipped and fell onto a pile of rocks.

Will, who was trying to make sense of Angie and Crystal's situation, decided to interrogate Crystal's mom to learn the truth. He was able to piece together everything right after.

Season 2 ended with Will arresting Angie for tampering with evidence and falsifying statements related to Lenny Broussard's case. A heartbroken Angie told Will that she thought he might've chosen her over everything before she was taken away by the arresting officers.

Will's Decision Took a Toll on Him

Ramon Rodriguez

Will Trent's decision to arrest the love of his life was not easy for him, considering that he was already imagining an alternate timeline where they ended up together instead of choosing to make the right decision as an officer of the law.

As a result of his gut-wrenching action, Will left Atlanta to start a new life in Tennessee since he couldn't get over what he did to Angie. He left behind everyone without saying goodbye.

Angie being arrested left many fans wondering if Erika Christensen would exit the series after Will Trent Season 2.

Despite that, the actress made her return in Season 3, with the series revealing that she now works as a security guard in Waldorf Estates as she awaits her final hearing in front of the board of directors of the Atlanta Police Department.

As for Will, he also returned in the Season 3 premiere to help GBI with a case involving his friend, Rafael Wexford, who is being framed for murdering two cops in broad daylight.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.