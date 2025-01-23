Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3 has a plethora of guest stars in another action-packed installment featuring Sunny Mabrey, Chris Cafero, and Kevin Daniels.

The new episode of the crime series, "Find a New Pond," brings the titular Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agent back to the forefront as he teams up with Faith to investigate a poisoning incident that took place inside an influential company in Atlanta.

Angie, meanwhile, uncovers a conspiracy in Waldorf Estates that could put lives in danger.

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3 premiered on ABC on January 21.

Wil Trent Season 3 Episode 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Amber Erwin - Doctor

Amber Erwin

Amber Erwin appears as a doctor in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3 tasked to oversee the recovery of Marcello Sovrano.

Erwin also starred in Florida Man, Step Up: High Water, and The Staircase.

Christina Wren - Caroline

Christina Wren

Christina Wren plays Caroline, Amanda Wagner's assistant over at the GBI.

Wren is known for her roles in Man of Steel, Cross, and Lazarus.

Todd Allen Durkin - Captain Heller

Todd Allen Durkin

Todd Allen Durkin returns as Captain Heller, Atlanta P.D.'s officer in charge who welcomes Angie back to the force after her temporary dismissal.

Durkin recently appeared as Sheriff Sonny Summers in Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey. The actor also starred in Stargirl, The Righteous Gemstones, and Ruthless.

David Shae - Marcello Sovrano

David Shae

David Shae stars as Marcello Sovrano, the CEO of Sovrano Industries who fell victim to the poisoning incident that took place during the board meeting.

Shae is known for his roles in English Teacher, Reasonable Doubt, and The Walking Dead.

Amanda Fallon Smith - Sofia Sovrano

Amanda Fallon Smith

Amanda Fallon Smith plays Sofia Sovrano, Marcello and Rocco's sister who unexpectedly dies during the poisoning incident.

Smith's other major credits include playing Brooke in Bad Together.

Terrence Clowe - Manuel Vega

Terrence Clowe

Terrence Clowe appears as Manuel Vega, Francesca Sovrano's attorney who insists to his client to not say anything during the interrogation.

Clowe's notable credits include She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Just Beyond, and Angry Neighbors.

Kevin Daniels - Franklin

Kevin Daniels

Kevin Daniels is back to play Franklin, an LAPD detective who serves as Michael Ormewood's partner while Angie's dismissal case is still up in the air.

Daniels previously appeared as part of the cast of Season 2 of the new Frasier reboot. The actor also starred in Will Trent, The Big Leap, and Modern Family.

Dan Gill - John

Dan Gill

After making his debut in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2, Dan Gill returns as John, a handyman at Waldorf Estates who has a dark past.

Gill's notable credits include Pretzel, Nest Egg, and Thin Ice.

Sunny Mabrey - Francesca Sovrano

Sunny Mabrey

Sunny Mabrey joins the cast of Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3 as Francesca Sovrano, an estranged sister of the victim who knows every shady secret of the family which is why she doesn't want to take part in their legacy.

Mabrey has over 60 credits, with roles in Gotham Knights, Cobra Kai, and MacGyver.

Chris Cafero - Rocco Sovrano

Chris Cafero

Chris Cafero guest stars as Rocco Sovrano, the middle child of the Sovrano family who often gets in trouble due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Cafero previously starred in Inventing Anna, The Other Two, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Sabrina Jie-a-fa - Olivia

Sabrina Jie-a-fa

Sabrina Jie-a-fa portrays Olivia, Marcello Sovrano's assistant who gets interrogated by the GBI as a possible suspect in the poisoning incident.

Jie-a-fa's other major on-screen credit is playing Twinkie Harris in Egghead & Twinkie.

Isabelle Alonso - Poppy

Isabelle Alonso

Isabelle Alonso plays Poppy, a young resident of Waldorf Estates who strikes a strong bond with Angie.

Will Trent is Alonso's first major on-screen credit.

Viviana Chavez - Alma

Viviana Chavez

Alma (played by Viviana Chavez) is Poppy's guardian who was abused by Davis after learning about the visa-related conspiracy at Waldorf Estates.

Chavez can be seen in Cobra Kai, The Walking Dead, and The Resident.

Will Holland - Davis

Will Holland

Will Holland plays the antagonistic Davis in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3.

Davis is Poppy's uncle and the owner of the severed finger who is involved in a shady business by forcing immigrants to work for them by taking away their documentation.

Holland has credits in Killing All My Sisters, Who's Stalking My Family, and Redhead.

Jose Miguel Vasquez - Brent

Jose Miguel Vasquez

Jose Miguel Vasquez's Brent is Poppy's guardian who is running an illegal business near Waldorf Estates.

Vasquez previously appeared in Leverage: Redemption, Candy, and Cobra Kai.

Cora Lu Tran - Nico

Cora Lu Tran

Cora Lu Tran makes a significant appearance as Nico in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3. Nico is Will's reliable friend and dog walker who lives with him.

In the new episode, Nico reconnects with Angie to check up on her after being arrested by Will in the Season 2 finale.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Will Trent Season 3, Episode 2:

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Kurt Yue - Pete Chin

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 3 Plot Recap

A Poisoning Incident Prompts Will & Faith to Investigate

Iantha Richardson & Ramon Rodriguez

Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3, "Find a New Pond," starts with a poisoning incident inside Sovrano Industries during a board meeting. The three victims involved are CEO Marcello Sovrano, his sister Sofia Sovrano, and the company's general counsel, Jacinta Banchoff.

The incident prompts the GBI to investigate, with Will Trent and Faith Mitchell being tasked to lead the case.

Elsewhere, Angie Polaski, who currently works as a security guard at Waldorf Estates, deals with a dead swan named Bill.

While it seems bizarre at first, she ends up finding a severed finger inside the swan's beak, indicating that it may have died after choking on it.

Angie contacts Detective Michael Ormewood and Detective Franklin from the Atlanta Police Department for some assistance in identifying the owner of the finger.

Circling back to Will and Faith's investigation, they inform GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner that Jacinta was proclaimed dead on arrival while Marcello and Sofia are still fighting for their lives.

Will Uncovers a Shady Family Conspiracy

Ramon Rodriguez

As the investigation gets deeper, Will, Faith, and Amanda go to the drawing board to unpack who is targeting the higher-ups of Sovrano Industries.

They realize that Jacinta might not be an intended victim, and Rocco Sovrano (the middle child) was supposed to be the other target.

Will theorizes that the motive might be family inheritance. Coincidentally, the estranged sister, Francesca Sovrano, whom they believe is in Europe was actually in Atlanta in the past two days, possibly indicating that she might be the culprit behind everything.

After being brought in for interrogation, Francesca strongly points out that she wants nothing to do with her family's wealth tied to Sovrano Industries because she knows that the company was built on the foundation of abuse, exploitation, and injustice.

With no suspects in tow, Will decides to break the ice by playing a game of murder mystery to view the case from a different perspective, and they end up linking Marcello's assistant, Olivia, as a potential suspect.

They believe that Olivia could be the one behind the poisoning incident because she was handling the drinks at the board meeting.

As the GBI brings Olivia in, she denies her involvement with the incident, telling them that she is trying to build a career for herself at Sovrano Industries and she doesn't want to ruin that.

Angie's Detective Skills Take the Spotlight

Jake Mclaughlin, Erika Christensen, & Kevin Daniels

Back at Waldorf Estates, Angie is in a video call with Ormewood, Franklin, and GBI's resident medical examiner Pete Chin to learn more about the severed finger.

While the DNA is not in their system, Pete tells Angie that there is another skin under the nail, and it may help him identify who the culprit really is.

As Angie waits for the results, she goes into detective mode by digging into what really happened to Alma, a member of the Waldorf Estates community and Poppy's guardian whom she believes may be linked to the severed finger.

Upon visiting Alma's house, she manages to confirm her suspicions since Davis, one of the members living with Alma and Poppy, has a missing finger.

While Angie continues her off-the-books investigation, she ends up being locked inside an abandoned room with the handyman John who was flirting with her in the previous episode.

Angie then receives a phone call from Ormewood where he reveals that the other DNA in the severed finger is identified as Jonathan Shelley, the same handyman Angie is trapped with.

It turns out that he was recently released from prison after murdering a 17-year-old girl. Ormewood and Franklin arrive to save Angie, but John insists that he is innocent despite his priors.

While handcuffed in the patrol car, John tells the truth to Angie about Davis, pointing out that he was only saving Alma from him after seeing them arguing the other night.

Using John's information as leverage, Angie decides to investigate Davis' business, Fierro Farms, and she discovers that it serves as a front for illegal business practices by forcing immigrants to work for them by taking away their legal documentation.

So Who Poisoned the Sovranos?

Erika Christensen

Back at GBI headquarters, Will and Faith end up unearthing the truth about the Sovranos, thanks to the mountain of accusations tied to Marcello and Rocco.

It is revealed that Marcello has been paying Rocco's victims to stay mum about his brother's wild behavior, and he assigns Jacinta Banchoff to offer compensation to ensure they remain silent about it.

However, Jacinta has had enough of the brothers' shenanigans, and she is about to turn in her resignation before her death. Thankfully, she contacts Francesca for support, which is why she is in Atlanta instead of Europe.

Marcello is scared that Jacinta might spill all his dirty secrets so he orchestrates the poisoning incident, which includes him as a victim so that he would not be identified as a suspect.

Eventually, Will piece together the truth and he arrests Marcello and Rocco for their illegal fiasco.

Meanwhile, at Waldorf Estates, Angie comes face to face with Davis and they engage in a fist fight with Angie coming out on top.

Davis gets arrested and the whole illegal immigrant business gets shut down, thanks to Angie's efforts.

The episode ends with Angie being welcomed back as a detective for the Atlanta Police Department after her valiant effort to expose the conspiracy behind the illegal business practices.

Inside Will's house, Nico asks him if he will ever get back together with Angie, especially after learning the news that she is back on active duty.

Will dismisses the idea even though it is clear to everyone that he is not happy without Angie.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 3 premiere every Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.