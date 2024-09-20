Paramount+'s Frasier reboot returns for Season 2 with a star-studded guest star lineup that brings back a sense of nostalgia.

The show's sophomore run is set to juggle several storylines, such as the titular character's return to Seattle, the arrival of a new bartender-turned-romantic-interest, and Frasier's (Kelsey Grammer) potential romance with Roz (Peri Gilpin).

Fraiser Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on September 19.

Every Main Cast Member of Frasier Season 2

Kelsey Grammer - Frasier Crane

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer returns as the iconic Frasier Crane, a renowned psychiatrist who moves back to Boston to reconnect with his son, Frederick. He is also now a guest lecturer at Harvard.

In the Season 1 finale, Frasier sets up a party to get through Christmas after the death of his father. The fancy get-together does not end well since his son leaves for another party, but the consolation is he gets to reunite with Roz.

Little does he know, though, that it is a setup for a surprise party for him that his son organized and a happy ending for the father and son happens.

In Season 2, Frasier continues to contemplate life while also potentially starting a new romance with Roz. He also plans (another) party with his best friend, Alan, as they buy a special ham for another momentous occasion.

Grammer is best known for portraying Hank McCoy (aka Beast) in X-Men: The Last Stand and most recently, The Marvels. The actor also appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction, Cheers, and Wanted Man.

Nicholas Lyndhurst - Alan Cornwall

Nicholas Lyndhurst

Nicholas Lyndhurst is back as Alan Cornwall, Frasier's best friend from Harvard who usually spends time with him at the local pub.

The pair's reformed friendship continues in Season 2 as they deal with their jobs at Harvard and some family problems along the way.

Lyndhurst has over 50 credits to his name, with roles in Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart, and To Serve Them All My Days.

Patricia Heaton - Holly

Patricia Heaton

Joining the cast of Frasier Season 2 is Patricia Heaton as Holly, a local bartender who is not afraid to mock intellectuals like Frasier and Cornwall.

Frasier is amused with Holly's personality and there is a good chance that they might be romantically entangled down the line.

Heaton is known for her roles in Everybody Loves Raymond, Carol's Second Act, and Dust.

Jack Cutmore-Scott - Frederick “Freddy” Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott

Jack Cutmore-Scott reprises his Season 1 role as Frederick “Freddy” Crane, Frasier's son whom he happily reunites with.

After initially not being close with each other, the pair forges a close relationship in Season 1 and it is expected to continue in the new season.

Cutmore-Scott can be seen in Tenet, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Oppenheimer.

Anders Keith - David Crane

Anders Keith

Anders Keith stars as David Crane, Frasier's nephew and Freddy's cousin who studies psychology at Harvard.

David tells Frasier in Season 2, Episode 1 that he is spending summer in Cameroon tending to wild chimpanzees and this is due to Professor Cornwall's advice to him that somewhat dismays his uncle.

Frasier is Keith's first major acting credit.

Jess Salgueiro - Eve

Jess Salgueiro

Jess Salgueiro is back as Eve, Freddy's friend who is a single mother whose firefighter boyfriend, Adam, died from active duty. After his boyfriend's death, Freddy decides to look after her and her baby.

Salguerio previously appeared in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Letterkenny, and Beacon 23.

Toks Olagundoye - Olivia

Toks Olagundoye

Toks Olagundoye portrays Olivia, the chair of Harvard's Psychological Department and Frasier's boss.

She shows up in Season 2, Episode 1 to tell Frasier how Alan's advice to her to stay in Harvard changed her life forever. This comes after Alan gives his approval about Freddy dropping out of Harvard and David's internship in Cameroon.

Olagundoye's notable credits include Castle, The Neighbors, and Fatal Attraction.

Peri Gilpin - Roz Doyle

Peri Gilpin

Peri Gilpin brings Roz Doyle to life in Frasier Season 2.

Roz is Frasier's former co-worker in Seattle whom he reunites with in the Season 1 finale.

Roz and Frasier had a heartfelt conversation about Frederick in the Season 1 finale where she reminds him how a great man his son has become.

The character's return in the finale perfectly sets up her recurring role in the show's sophomore run.

Fans may recognize Gilpin for her roles in Scorpion, Rushed, and Why Women Kill.

Yvette Nicole Brown - Monica Finch

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown is part of Frasier Season 2's cast as Monica Finch, Olivia's brilliant sister whom she always mentions throughout the entirety of Season 1.

Brown is probably most recognizable from her work as Shirley Bennett in Community but has also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Repo Men, and DC League of Super-Pets.

Amy Sedaris - Dr. "Doc" Stathos

Amy Sedaris

Another guest star who joins the Frasier's reboot cast is Amy Sedaris as Dr. "Doc" Stathos.

Stathos is a diehard fan of Frasier from his radio days and now works as a municipal therapist.

Sedaris previously starred in The Mandalorian, Strangers with Candy, and Elf.

Jimmy Dunn - Moose

Jimmy Dunn

Jimmy Dunn returns as Moose, Freddy's firefighter buddy who is revealed to be in a relationship with Olivia in the Season 1 finale.

Dunn has credits in The McCarthys, Stuck on You, and Love.

Kevin Daniels - Tiny

Kevin Daniels

Kevin Daniels reprises his role as Tiny, another one of Freddy's firefighter buddies.

Daniels appeared in Will Trent, The Big Leap, and Modern Family.

Renee Pezzotta - Smokey

Renee Pezzotta

Rounding out Freddy's friend group in Boston's fire department is Renee Pezzotta as Smokey.

Pezzotta can be seen in Barbee Rehab, Truth Be Told, and The Orville.

Harriet Sansom Harris - Bebe Glazer

Harriet Sansom Harris

Harriet Sansom Harris returns to the world of Frasier as Bebe Glazer, the titular character's self-centered agent who always spells trouble for him.

This time around, she brings her daughter into the fray. Is it double the trouble for Frasier?

Harris is known for her roles in Magazine Dreams, Hacks, and Licorice Pizza.

Rachel Bloom - Phoebe

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom guest stars as Phoebe, Bebe Glazer's daughter who shows up in Season 2 and shares the same passion for the opera as Frasier.

Bloom's most recognizable roles include playing Rebecca in Crazy Ex-Girlfriends, Barb in Trolls World Tour, and Elaine Levitch in Julia.

Greer Grammer - Alice Doyle

Greer Grammer

Greer Grammer appears as Alice Doyle, Roz's daughter who moved to Providence to pursue her passion for architecture. She catches up with Freddy and the sparks between them reignite.

Greer is the daughter of Kelsey Grammer whose credits include Awkward, Deadly Illusions, and The Middle.

Dan Butler - Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe

Dan Butler

Dan Butler returns as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, the host of the Gonzo Sports Show on KACL radio who reunites with Frasier during his visit to Seattle.

Butler has credits in The Fan, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Blacklist.

Edward Hibbert - Gil Chesterton

Edward Hibbert

Rounding out the guest stars in Frasier Season 2 is Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton, a food critic who served as the host of Restaurant Beat in the show's original run.

Hibbert previously starred in The Prestige, Earthworm Jim, and The Paper.

New episodes of Frasier Season 2 premiere on Paramount+ every Wednesday at midnight PT.