Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17 Cast & Guest Stars In 'Four Body Problem' (Pictures) - Ethan Slater, David Alan Grier & More

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 17, "Four Body Problem," introduces another wave of incredible guest stars led by In Living Color alum David Allen Grier and Wicked star Ethan Slater.

The new episode of the hit CBS series sees Elsbeth investigating the disappearance of the nephew of the owner of a prestigious funeral home in New York.

She also gets to team up with a new officer as she tries to adjust to Kaya Blanke's promotion to Detective.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Jenn Colella - Captain Kershaw

Jenn Colella

After appearing in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 13, Jenn Colella returns as Captain Kershaw, the captain of the 2-7 NYPD Precinct.

Kershaw's comeback could hint that Elsbeth's conflict against Judge Crawford could return to the spotlight.

Colella is known for her roles in FBI: Most Wanted, Come from Away, and Uncertainty.

Kate Easton - Juniper Dell

Kate Easton

Kate Easton appears in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 17 as Juniper Dell.

Easton previously starred in Magic Mike, When They See Us, and The Wild.

Daniel K. Isaac - Lt. Steve Connor

Daniel K. Isaac

Daniel K. Isaac is back as Lieutenant Steve Connor after appearing in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15.

As the by-the-books lieutenant of Captain Wagner's precinct, Connor ensures that every officer follows the rules.

He returns to help Elsbeth with her new case involving the shady funeral owner.

Isaac is part of the cast of Billions Season 7 as Ben Kim. The actor has also appeared in The Other Two, Money Monster, and Plan B.

Jake Bentley Young - College Bro

Jake Bentley Young

Jake Bentley Young appears as a college bro in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 17.

Elsbeth is Young's first major acting credit.

David Alan Grier - Arthur Greene Jr.

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier makes a prominent appearance in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 17 as Arthur Greene Jr., the owner of a historic and elite funeral home in New York, who clashes with Elsbeth during the investigation.

Grier's most recognizable role is playing various characters in In Living Color. The actor also starred in St. Denis Medical, Joe Pickett, and Candy Cane Lane.

Ethan Slater - Officer Reese Chandler

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater portrays Officer Reese Chandler, Elsbeth's new partner, under the consent decree.

Officer Chandler is quite charismatic yet chatty and seems primed to be a good ally of the titular lawyer.

Slater is perhaps best known for playing Boq in Wicked (read more about his future storyline in Wicked Season 2).

The actor also has credits in Lost on a Mountain in Maine, These Untold Secrets, and Instinct.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 17:

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carra Patterson - Officer Kaya Blanke

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere every Thursday on CBS at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.