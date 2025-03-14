Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 15 Cast & Guest Stars List Includes Jill Eikenberry, Tracey Ullman & More Actors (Photos)

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 introduces a plethora of guest stars, such as Jill Eikenberry, Tracey Ulman, and Max Jenkins, as the CBS series enters its stretch run.

The new episode of the CBS crime drama series, "I See... Murder," sees Elsbeth and newly-promoted Detective Kaya Blanke investigate the death of a wealthy businessman who was shot in the chest with an arrow.

Elsbeth believes that the professional psychic who is close to the businessman's rich stepmother may be the culprit.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 premiered on CBS on March 13.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 15 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Buzz Anderson II - Harlan Wike

Buzz Anderson II

Harlan Wike (played by Buzz Anderson) is the owner of a hardware store in Buck's County, Pennsylvania who once sold thousands of the same arrows used in the murder of the victim of the week.

He provided insight on the vintage arrow, telling Elsbeth and Detective Blanke that it was discontinued in the 1960s for being too dangerous.

Anderson's notable credits include The Last Delivery and Against the Jab.

Julia Scotti - Harlan’s Wife

Julia Scotti

Julia Scotti is part of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 as Harlan's wife who appears in the video call during her husband's interview with the NYPD.

Scotti also starred in Dry Bar Comedy, Bros, and Babes.

Arianna Gayle Stucki - Jill

Arianna Gayle Stucki

Jill is one of the co-founders of the Rodent Death Society who gives information to Detective Blanke on how their anti-vigilante ways of killing rats in New York work.

Jill is played on-screen by Arianna Gayle Stucki, whose lone notable credit is her appearance in Elsbeth.

Mihir Kumar - Brad

Mihir Kumar

Mihir Kumar joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 as Brad, a co-founder of the Rodent Death Society who is part of the interrogation.

Kumar can also be seen in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Tina Benko - Ava Mornay

Tina Benko

Ava Mornay is the host of a financial TV program who first appeared in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 10.

She returns in the new episode to help Elsbeth and Detective Blanke understand the conflict between Butterwell and Snackerdoodle which could give them an idea behind the motive behind Tim's murder.

The character is played on-screen by Tina Benko who also appeared in FBI Season 7, Episode 8.

The actress also starred in The Greatest Showman, That Awkward Moment, and Irrational Man.

Daniel K. Isaac - Lieutenant Connor

Daniel K. Isaac

Daniel K. Isaac is part of the core cast members of Elsbeth Season 2. The actor plays Lieutenant Connor, the by-the-boooks lieutenant of Captain Wagner's precinct.

In Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15, Lieutenant Connor's vulnerable side is pushed to the forefront as he helps Captain Wagner to open up on a case from the 90s that has been bothering him ever since.

Isaac is part of the cast of Billions Season 7 as Ben Kim. The actor also starred in The Other Two, Money Monster, and Plan B.

b - Officer Niki Reynolds

b

b is an actress who makes her debut in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 as Officer Niki Reynolds, the new police officer assigned to look after Elsbeth during investigations now that Kaya Blanke has already been promoted to detective.

Elsbeth is b's lone major acting credit.

Kate Rigg - Regan

Kate Rigg

Regan is Marilyn Gladwell's assistant who is hiding a massive secret of her own. It turns out that she was previously arrested for shoplifting.

She also spilled the beans about Marilyn's true heritage and the fact that she covered for her boss as a way to dismiss claims that she was involved with Tim's death.

Rigg is known for her roles in Tales of the City, The Punisher, and Mile 22.

Max Jenkins - Tim Pierson

Max Jenkins

Max Jenkins guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 as Tim Pierson, the son of a wealthy businessman who doesn't believe in psychics.

Tim wants his stepmother to snap out of the professional psychic's influence on her since she is convincing her to sell the family business, Butterwell (a snack food company).

He ends up getting murdered after being hit with an arrow to the chest.

Jenkins previously appeared in Dead to Me, The Mysteries of Laura, and Plus One.

Jill Eikenberry - Phyllis

Jill Eikenberry

One of the prominent guest stars of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15 is Jill Eikenberry as Phyllis.

Phyllis is a rich widow who finds comfort in a professional psychic as a way to address her grief of losing her husband, George.

Eikenberry's most recognizable role is playing Ann Kelsey in L.A. Law. The actress also appeared in Young Adult, Arthur, and Something Borrowed.

Tracey Ullman - Marilyn Gladwell

Tracey Ullman

Tracey Ullman plays Marilyn Gladwell, a professional psychic who becomes rich by using her influence to gain rich clients and lure them into giving her tons of money for her services.

While her ability to sense and speak with the dead are sometimes legit, Marilyn's greediness gets the best of her after she decides to kill Tim Pearson to keep one of her best clients: Phyllis.

Ullman is best known for her roles in Black Doves, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Never Let Me Go.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 15:

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carra Patterson - Officer Kaya Blanke

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere every Thursday on CBS at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.