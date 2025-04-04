Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 16, introduces some prominent guest stars, such as Jess Darrow, April Matthis, and Mary-Louise Parker.

"Hot Tub Crime Machine" sees Elsbeth and Detective Edwards team up to look into a man's suspicious death in a hot tub.

Elsbeth ends up asking his wife about the death, leading her to find out about her involvement in a "throuple" relationship.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Sullivan Jones - Dr. Cameron Clayden

Sullivan Jones

After making his debut in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 8, Sullivan Jones returns as Dr. Cameron Clayden, an employee working at the Coroner's office and Detective Kaya Blanke's love interest.

Jones previously appeared in The Gilded Age, Interior Chinatown, and Harlem.

Micaela Diamond - Detective Edwards

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond reprises her role as Detective Edwards, the lead investigator who teams up with Elsbeth to solve the death of Freya's husband.

Diamond's notable credits include playing Peggy in Tick, Tick... Boom! and the Girl from Anthro in Up Here. She also played a prominent role as Detective Edwards in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 5.

April Matthis - Freya's Secretary

April Matthis

April Matthis is part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 16 as Freya's secretary.

Matthis also starred in FBI, Life & Beth, and New Amsterdam.

Jessica Darrow - Taylor

Jessica Darrow & Mary-Louise Parker

Jessica Darrow joins the guest star lineup of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 16 as Taylor, Freya's girlfriend, who is part of their throuple relationship with her husband.

Darrow has credits in Encanto, Blue Bloods, and Fifteen-Love.

Mary-Louise Parker - Freya Frostad

Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 16 as Freya Frostad, a decluttering guru who is in a throuple relationship.

She is also the wife of the victim found dead in the bathtub.

Parker is best known for playing Nancy Botwin in Weeds. The actress also appeared in Colin in Black & White, Mr. Mercedes, and Billions.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 16:

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carra Patterson - Officer Kaya Blanke

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere every Thursday on CBS at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.