Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 4 adds Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams and The Blacklist alum Becky Ann Baker to its guest star lineup.

"Elsbeth's Eleven" continues Elsbeth Tascioni's story as she deals with a double dose of criminal activity: a gala heist and an unexpected murder. Elsewhere, Officer Kaya Blanke makes a big decision.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on CBS on November 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 4

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni is at the center of a murder mystery and a jewel heist in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 4.

Elsbeth investigates the death of a jewelry cleaner that was considered case closed by Captain Wagner. However, she thinks that there is foul play involved with the case.

She works with Officer Blanke to prove to Captain Wagner that the jewelry cleaner did not accidentally die, and the victim was instead murdered.

Preston reprises her role as Elsbeth after her appearances in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

The actress is known for her roles in True Blood and The Holdovers.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson returns to become part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 2 as Officer Kaya Blanke, an aspiring detective who is struggling to make ends meet after juggling between school and her day job as a cop.

Kaya makes a huge step in Season 2, Episode 4 by moving in with Elsbeth to save some more money.

She also works with Elsbeth and Detective Connelly to bust a planned jewelry heist inspired by Ocean's 8 at an upcoming gala.

Patterson previously appeared in The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce reprises his role as Captain Wagner of the New York Police Department.

After realizing in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3 that he is not advocating some kind of fun in the precinct, Wagner makes an effort to bring a unique energy into the workplace by holding a raffle where the winner will receive an exclusive lunch with him (his treat, of course).

While he initially said that the case of the jewelry cleaner's death is closed, Elsbeth and Officer Blanke managed to convince him that there is foul play involved, leading to the reopening of the investigation.

Pierce has credits in The Wire, Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Molly Price - Detective Donnelly

Molly Price

Molly Price returns as NYPD Detective Donnelly, the investigator assigned to the case of the jewelry cleaner's accidental death from cyanide poisoning which is later revealed to be a murder.

Donnelly also agrees to join Elsbeth and Officer Blanke's secret investigation since she reveals that it is her dream to bust a jewelry heist.

Price's notable credits include Jersey Girl, Sex and the City, and Third Watch.

Vanessa Williams - Roselyn

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 4 as Roselyn, a disgruntled member of an exclusive members-only jewelry shop who is planning a jewelry heist after the shop's creative director treated her badly.

She also plans the heist because it turns out that she only has under $1 million left in her trust fund.

Roselyn recruits others as part of her heist plan. However, when she tries to bring in a jewelry cleaner to her team, the new recruit rejects her and plans to reveal her plan to the authorities.

She swiftly acts and poisons his tea with cyanide, ultimately leading to his death.

Williams is best known for playing Wilhelmina Slater in 85 episodes of Ugly Betty. The actress also has credits in Desperate Housewives, The Shaft, and Eraser.

Jenn Lyon - Celeste

Jenn Lyon

Jenn Lyon joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 4 as Celeste, Roselyn's best friend who agrees to join the heist since she is also having some financial troubles.

Lyon recently appeared as Esther Finch in Dead Boy Detectives. The actress also starred in Justified, Crashing, and Claws.

Becky Ann Baker - Judith

Becky Ann Baker

Becky Ann Baker is part of the cast of Elsbeth's latest episode as Judith, a longtime sales associate of Vivienne's (the jewelry store) and Roselyn's regular associate at the store who is due to retire soon.

She agrees to join the heist because she also felt disrespected by the new creative director.

However, in the heat of the moment and due to Elsbeth's questioning, Judith decides to double cross Roselyn and her associates to give them all up in exchange for a deal with the district attorney.

Baker has over 100 credits, with roles in The Equalizer, The Girls on the Bus, and The Blacklist.

Katie Lee Hill - Valentina

Katie Lee Hill

Katie Lee Hill portrays Valentina, Vivienne's new by-the-books creative director who clashes with Roselyn during her return trip to the jewelry store.

The starting point of the riff between Valentina and Roselyn begins when the former required the latter to present proof of funds before purchasing a high-class jewelry. She then cooperates with the NYPD to bust Roselyn's jewelry heist.

Hill has credits in Succession, Three Women, and The Other Two.

Adrian Martinez - Hughie

Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez appears as Hughie, a maker of fake designer bags whom Roselyn recruits to make knockoff jewelry for the heist.

Martinez previously appeared in Focus, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Unfrosted.

Patrick Breen - Claude

Patrick Breen

Patrick Breen plays Claude, the jewelry cleaner of Vivienne's whom Roselyn tries to recruit, but he rejects her because he is loyal to Valentina (the creative director).

To cover up her heist plans, Roselyn decides to poison his tea with cyanide, instantly killing him.

Breen has credits in over 100 projects, with roles in Galaxy Quest, Whole Day Down, and Men in Black.

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere on CBS every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ a day later.